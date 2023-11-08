Who is Grace Charis? All you need to know about TikTok Golf star

Grace Charis, a Newport Beach, California-born, is a social media influencer, entrepreneur, and TikTok golf star. She is well-known for posting and sharing golf-related videos on several social media platforms.

Despite beginning her golf career two years ago, the OnlyFans model has amassed over 1.9 million Instagram followers and approximately 2.9 million on TikTok.

Grace Charis had an early interest in golf and has been a player ever since. She turned professional after school. She also shares golfing footage of herself on social media and is often compared to Paige Spiranac.

She maintains a private YouTube account under her name as well, sharing videos displaying her technique and expertise as a golfer. The channel now has 826k followers.

A deeper look into Grace Charis’ personal and professional lives

There is very little information accessible about Grace Charis' personal life. According to some sources, she was born in America to American parents and she practices Christianity.

Grace grew up in California with her siblings and cousins. She attended a nearby high school and began practicing golf at the mere age of seven. The celebrity then became a member of the Singapore National Golf Team at the age of 14.

She further enrolled in college and graduated from Singapore Management University with a degree in Business Management. Not just that, the Women's Professional Golf Association recognized her as Rookie of the Year in 2016.

Grace Charis was recently spotted in Italy for the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. She's also been seen on Twitch Sports' golf show CelebriTee Showdown.

Grace, besides her social media presence, produces content for the famous adult content subscription site, OnlyFans. Here, she offers exclusive content to her subscribers. She earns money through paid memberships and tips from her admirers.

However, it’s her success as an influencer that has enabled her to monetize her interests and pastimes, such as her love for golf. She frequently works with golf brands and corporations to promote their products to her audience.

Her earnings are supplemented by brand sponsorships, endorsements, and partnerships with other influencers. She has sponsorship ties that allowed her to launch a website where she sells cosmetics and other premium brand accessories.

Grace Charis has collaborated with high-end companies such as Adidas, Titleist, Nike, American Eagle, and Callaway Golf, among others. That being said, the golfer's net worth is reported to be $1 million.