Who is Grayson Murray? All you need to know about Korn Ferry Tour's Simmons Bank Open champion

Grayson Murray is an American golfer. He has recently won his third Korn Ferry Tour event at the Simmons Bank Open. He registered a three-stroke victory over Mason Andersen, Carter Jenkins and Jamie Lovemark.

Murray was born on October 1, 1993, in Raleigh, North Carolina. He played golf since his childhood and had a successful amateur career. He won three straight Callaway Junior Championships and became the top-ranked golfer of his age group.

During high school, he won both the team and individual events for Leesville Road High School. He attended Wake Forest University, where he played college golf.

Murray also attended East Carolina University and Arizona State University. He had a successful amateur career and qualified for the US Open in 2013. He earned his conditional status on the Web.com. Tour in 2016 and finished in a tie for 74th place at Q School. He finished in a tie for tenth place at the Rex Hospital Open.

Murray had four top-10 finishes at the Digital Ally Open and then finished 18th on the regular money list, which helped him to earn the PGA Tour for the following season. He won his first PGA Tour event at the Barbasol Championship in 2017.

Grayson Murray has also played in two Major events and finished T22 at the PGA Championship in 2017 and 63rd at the US Open in 2022.

"I didn’t see myself in this position"- Grayson Murray after winning the 2023 Simmons Bank Open Championship

Murray started the first round of the 2023 Simmons Bank Open Championship with two back-to-back birdies on the first two holes. He made five birdies and one bogey in the opening round to score 68. He started the second round with a bogey on the first hole and added a birdie on the second hole.

He made another birdie on the sixth hole followed by an eagle. He carded five birdies, two bogeys and an eagle in the second round to score 67.

Murray made five birdies and a double bogey to settle for a score of 70 in the third round and added seven birdies and one bogey in the last round to settle for a score of 66. He finished with a score of under 17 to win the tournament.

Speaking about the tournament, Murray said (via Yahoo.com):

"This is what we live for. I didn’t see myself in this position, but you can always work hard and follow your goals, and that’s what I did. It’s just a testament to a lot of hard work. I think the pedal still needs to be down. You can’t let your guard down in this game, ever. You’ve got to ride it while you’re hot, and that’s what I’m going to try to do.”

It is important to note that Grayson Murray won the Advent Health Championship earlier this year while his first victory in the Korn Ferry Tour came in 2016 when he won the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.