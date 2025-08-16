Who is Gurleen Kaur? Meet the 25-yo making waves at the Standard Portland Classic 2025

Gurleen Kaur is turning heads at the ongoing 2025 Standard Portland Classic. Her performance over the last two days at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club left fans curious about her background.

The 25-year-old golfer posted an astounding 7 under par 65 score for the opening round of the 2025 Standard Portland Classic. She followed it up with a 4 under par 68 round to sit tied in second place with Grace Kim heading into the penultimate round.

Gurleen Kaur was born as the first child to Paul Singh and Rimpy Kaur in Houston, Texas. As the child of parents from India, she speaks three languages.

She attended Cypress Woods High School in Houston, where she graduated a semester early. Ranked as the 22nd best junior golfer in the United States at the time, Kaur went on to play Division 1 golf for Baylor University.

Her freshman year as a member of Baylor's team saw her set a benchmark not only for herself but also for her fellow competitors. The 2017-18 season saw Gurleen Kaur post a scoring average of 73.53 over 19 rounds.

After claiming the runner-up position as an individual at the NCAA Championship that year, she went on to play the 2018 U.S. Women's Amateur, where she lost in the quarterfinals.

The rising LPGA Tour star led her team the following year with a scoring average of 72.91. She bettered her scoring in her junior year and had an impressive below-par percentage of 17.6.

Gurleen Kaur competed in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons as a redshirt junior and redshirt senior, respectively. During her time at Baylor, she set program records with four victories over 145 career rounds. She was the first player in the program's history to be named to the Arnold Palmer Cup and be a four-time All-American.

Her younger sister, Ashleen, also went on to play for Baylor.

Gurleen Kaur's journey to the LPGA Tour

Gurleen Kaur turned professional in 2022 after representing the United States in the Arnold Palmer Cup. She kick-started her career on the ANNIKA Women's All-Pro Tour and the Epson Tour the following year.

Her rookie year on the Epson Tour saw her make two cuts in five starts with a tied for second-place finish at the Epson Tour Championship. The former collegiate golfer tied for 5th place at the LPGA Q-Series to earn her membership for the 2024 season.

The current World No. 417 golfer played 17 events in her rookie year on the LPGA Tour. Having made the cut in seven of them, she earned $108,189 to rank 130th on the circuit's official money list. Her best finish was a tied for 11th place finish at the 2024 LOTTE Championship.

