Rory McIlroy is not the same man he once was. The star golfer has stunningly reversed course on LIV Golf, recently admitting that he's accepted it as part of the sport and admitted some fault in his prior attitudes. Now, he's turned his attention to Jon Rahm and his departure.

In the past, McIlroy has slammed people for defecting. He had a long fued with Patrick Reed after he left for LIV Golf. With Rahm, that is not the case. In fact, the Irishman praised Rahm for his decision.

McIlroy said it was a "smart" business decision on Rahm's part (via We Are The Overlap):

“It’s opportunistic. I think he sees that things will come back together and he’s in a lucky position. There’s not one person that wouldn’t want him on our Ryder Cup team because of how good he is, so he was in a great position where there wasn’t a ton of risk involved for him to go. I’ve got no problem with him going if that’s what he wants to do and he thinks that’s the right decision for him and his family. Who am I to say any different at this point?”

This isn't the first time McIlroy has talked about Rahm's LIV move. After it was reported, the star golfer admitted that he hoped the Ryder Cup would be more lax about it so that he and Rahm could remain European teammates.

Rory McIlroy ditching old disdain for LIV Golf

The fact that Jon Rahm is getting praise from Rory McIlroy for his abandonment of the PGA Tour is very surprising. Combine that with the fact that Mcllroy still wants to play with him even after he's gone to LIV, and it's clear to see that he is fond of Rahm.

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm

Furthermore, with his recent comments on LIV at large in mind, it's also clear to see that Mcllroy is much more fond of the rebel tour as a whole now. These comments would have been shocking to anyone following golf a few months ago.

The Irishman has said in the past that he'd like to see LIV dissolved, but now he's accepting it and even praising someone for leaving the PGA Tour to join up.