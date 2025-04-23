Who is Ingrid Lindblad? All about the golfer set to make her Chevron Championship debut

Ingrid Lindblad is set to tee it up at the 2025 Chevron Championship this week from Thursday, April 24, to Sunday, April 27, at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas. All eyes are set on the Swedish golfer as she competes for a slice of the $8 million prize purse.
She recently shot to fame after an incredible show at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship. Ingrid Lindblad became a Rolex First-Time Winner after defeating Akie Iwai by one stroke.
Having been on the LPGA Tour for less than a few months, the 25-year-old has shown great promise. Ingrid Lindblad has an incredible record as an amateur golfer. She competed at the prestigious Augusta National Women's Amateurs four times. Having missed the cut in 2023, she recorded top-five finishes in 2021, 2022, and 2024.
Born in Halmstad, Lindblad led Sweden to victories in 2019 and 2020 at the European Ladies' Team Championship. She went on to play for Louisiana State University, where she beat Madelene Sagstrom's record scoring average. The European Junior Ryder Cup star made history as the only golfer to earn SEC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors in the same season.
Lindblad spent an astonishing 53 weeks as the World No. 1 amateur golfer. She now ranks 42nd on the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. Here's a look at the rising LPGA Tour star's amateur wins (via LPGA Tour):
- 2015 Junior Masters Invitational
- 2015 Jokoping Junior Open
- 2017 Irish Girls U18 Open Stroke Play Championship
- 2017 Stenson Sunesson Junior Challenge
- 2017 Swedish Junior Classics
- 2017 Bokskogen Junior Open
- 2018 German Girls Open
- 2018 Jokoping Junior Open
- 2019 Annika Invitational USA
- 2019 Teen Tour Elite #1
- 2019 Magnolia Invitational
- 2020 Florida State Match Up
- 2020 Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic
- 2021 LSU Tiger Golf Classic
- 2021 European Ladies Amateur Championship
- 2021 Jackson T. Stephens Cup
- 2022 Moon Golf Invitational
- 2022 Clover Cup
- 2022 Clemson Invitational
- 2022 SEC Women's Golf Championship
- 2022 Battle at the Beach
- 2023 Clemson Invitational
- 2023 Cougar Classic
- 2023 Illini Women's Invitational
- 2024 Clemson Invitational
- 2024 NCAA D1 Bryan Regional
Lindblad made her debut on the LPGA Tour at the 2025 Founders Cup in February. Having made only three starts on the circuit so far, she has already bagged a title last week at the JM Eagle LA Championship.
Ingrid Lindblad's LPGA Tour Results
Here's a look at Ingrid Lindblad's performance on the LPGA Tour so far in her rookie year (via LPGA Tour):
Founders Cup
- Position - MISSED CUT
- Score - 1 over par (72, 71)
- Earnings - $0
- Race to CME Globe Points - 0.00 points
Ford Championship
- Position - T38
- Score - 11 under par (71, 67, 69, 70)
- Earnings - $11,595
- Race to CME Globe Points - 14.50 points
JM Eagle LA Championship
- Position - WIN
- Score - 21 under par (68, 63, 68, 68)
- Earnings - $562,500
- Race to CME Globe Points - 500.00 points