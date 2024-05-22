Who is Ingrid Lindblad? All you need to know about the 2024 Annika Award winner

World No. 1 amateur Ingrid Lindblad has been awarded the 2024 Annika Award. The announcement was made on Tuesday, May 21, after the counting of nationwide votes from women college players, coaches, and media.

The Annika Award was started in 2014 to honor the top female Division I collegiate golfer at the end of the season. It's similar to the Haskins award, given to the top male Division I collegiate golfer.

Ingrid Lindblad was born on Apr. 11, 2000, in Halmstad, Sweden. She joined the Swedish National Team in 2017 and represented the nation at the European Girls' Team Championship, where they won bronze the following year.

The Swedish golfer had great success in junior golf, winning the Irish Girls U18 Open Stroke Play Championship, the Stenson Sunesson Junior Challenge, and the Swedish Junior Classics in 2017.

The next year, she claimed the German Girls' Open and finished runner-up at the Annika Invitational Europe. She went on to win the 2019 Annika Invitational USA. The same year, she made her debut at the Women's British Open but failed to make it to the weekend.

Ingrid Lindblad started as a freshman at Louisiana State University in 2019-20 and registered a score of 70.33 in her first year. That was the best single-season scoring average in the university's golf history, surpassing Sagström's record of 71.48 from 2014 to 2015.

Ingrid Linbland won the Magnolia Invitational and the Florida State Match-Up in her freshman season, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. She earned the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, becoming the first to achieve both honors in the same season. In four seasons, she won 11 titles, again a school record.

Lindblad started playing on the Nordic Golf Tour in 2020 and won the Golfhäftet Masters, beating Beatrice Wallin in the playoff. Her next win came at the Skaftö Open, again in a playoff against Wallin and Linn Grant. With two wins, she finished runner-up in the Tour's Order of Merit. This success helped her rank second in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Speaking of team golf success, Ingrid Lindblad was a member of the Swedish winning team at the European Ladies' Team Championship in 2019 and 2020. That team included Frida Kinhult, Sara Kjellker, Maja Stark, Linn Grant and Beatrice Wallin. She was also part of the 2018 European Junior Ryder Cup team. She was then picked for the international team at the Arnold Palmer Cup in 2020 and 2021.

Lindblad won the European Ladies Amateur Championship in 2021, defeating Alexandra Försterling by three strokes. The next year, she won four of five titles as an LSU junior. She claimed the SEC Women's Individual Championship and also registered a 2-0-1 record in team match play, which aided LSU in winning its first team title in 30 years.

Ingrid Lindblad lost to Anna Davis by one stroke at the 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur. She also competed at the 2022 U.S. Women's Open and finished T11, becoming the leading amateur.

She also competed in the 2022 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, finishing T7 among the women and T33 overall. That helped her surge inside the top 250 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. Last year, Lindblad became the No. 1 amateur after Rose Zhang turned professional.

How many titles has Ingrid Lindblad won?

Here's a look at Ingrid Lindblad's wins:

Amateur

2015:

Junior Masters Invitational

Jönköping Junior Open by FJ

2017:

Irish Girls U18 Open Stroke Play Championship

Stenson Sunesson Junior Challenge

Swedish Junior Classics

Bokskogen Junior Open

2018:

German Girls Open

Jönköping Junior Open

2019:

Annika Invitational USA

Teen Tour Elite #1

Magnolia Invitational

2020:

Florida State Match-Up

2021:

Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic

LSU Tiger Golf Classic

European Ladies Amateur Championship

Jackson T. Stephens Cup

2022:

Moon Golf Invitational

Clover Cup

Clemson Invitational

SEC Women's Golf Championship

Battle at the Beach

2023:

Clemson Invitational

Cougar Classic

Illini Women's Invitational at Medinah

2024:

Clemson Invitational

Professional wins

2020

Golfhäftet Masters

Didriksons Skaftö Open