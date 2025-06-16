Who is J.J. Spaun's caddie? Meet the US Open 2025 winning bagman

On Sunday, June 15, J.J. Spaun created history by claiming the US Open 2025 title. He birdied the final hole to post a two-shot win over Robert MacIntyre, securing the biggest title of his career.

During his epic week, J.J. Spaun was accompanied by his caddie, Mark Carens, who is no stranger to the PGA Tour circuit. The veteran bagman has worked with many big names over the years before joining Spaun in 2021.

Carens started playing golf in his school days. Hailing from Wellesley, Massachusetts, he turned pro after high school. He mostly played on the mini-tour and went on to win the 1993 and 1995 Boston Open. However, his playing career came to an end in the early 2000s at just 30 years of age.

Following that, Carens decided to start caddying, with his first assignment being to assist a friend on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2002. Over the years, he has worked with the likes of Aaron Baddeley, Bubba Watson, Brendon Todd, Si‑Woo Kim, Morgan Hoffmann, and others.

Carens served as a stand-in caddie for Bubba Watson during the 2010 PGA Championship, replacing Ted Scott. For the uninitiated, Watson finished as a runner-up after losing to Martin Kaymer in a playoff. Carens also helped Si Woo Kim win the Players Championship in 2017.

Carens has been with J.J. Spaun for more than four years now and has been part of the latter's biggest moments. The duo’s first win came at the Valero Texas Open in 2022, and this Sunday, Carens was once again part of another career-defining moment for Spaun.

How much did J.J. Spaun's caddie win at the US Open 2025?

The purse size of the US Open 2025 was $21.5 million, and J.J. Spaun bagged $4.3 million as the winner's share. Usually, a caddie gets a 10 percent share of the winnings. As per calculations, Mark Carens earned $430,000 this week.

Here's a look at Carens' earnings this PGA Tour season (10% cut for a win, 7% for a top-10 finish, and 5% for other finishes):

Sony Open in Hawaii (T3) – $35,931.00

– $35,931.00 The American Express (T29) – $2,882.00

– $2,882.00 Farmers Insurance Open (T15) – $6,636.60

– $6,636.60 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T33) – $4,950.00

– $4,950.00 WM Phoenix Open (Withdrawn) – $0.00

– $0.00 The Genesis Invitational (T34) – $5,450.00

– $5,450.00 Cognizant Classic (T2) – $57,316.00

– $57,316.00 Arnold Palmer Invitational (T31) – $6,300.00

– $6,300.00 THE PLAYERS Championship (2) – $190,750.00

– $190,750.00 Texas Children's Houston Open (Missed Cut) – $0.00

– $0.00 Masters Tournament (50) – $2,646.00

– $2,646.00 RBC Heritage (T42) – $3,207.15

– $3,207.15 Truist Championship (T17) – $13,525.00

– $13,525.00 PGA Championship (T37) – $3,771.15

– $3,771.15 Charles Schwab Challenge (T6) – $20,980.75

– $20,980.75 The Memorial Tournament (Missed Cut) – $0.00

– $0.00 U.S. Open (1) – $430,000

