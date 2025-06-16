Who are J.J. Spaun's parents? Meet the U.S. Open 2025 winner's family

J.J. Spaun won the 2025 U.S. Open on Sunday with a final-round score of 72, finishing 1-under-par. It marked the first major championship of his career.

With six holes left and rain coming down, five players —Sam Burns, Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz, and Spaun were tied for the lead. While Scott faded late in the round, Spaun made a clutch birdie that gave him a one-shot lead heading into the 18th. He then sank a 64-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win by two shots.

“I kind of came out here with no prior history at Oakmont, not really knowing what to expect even U.S. Open-wise. This is only my second one. I don't know if that freed me up in any aspect. I'm just overly pleased with how I started the tournament," Spaun said after the win.

J.J. Spaun was born on August 21, 1990, in Los Angeles, California. Behind his success are his parents, John and Dollie Spaun, who’ve supported him since the very beginning.

His father, John Michael Spaun Sr., who is of European descent, works as a hospital administrator. His mother, Dollie, is of Filipino and Mexican descent.

His father shared that J.J. wanted to be a skater when he was younger. But after getting hit by a car while skating, he turned back to golf.

“Luckily, none of the wheels went over him, but he had this streak of oil all the way down his body,” John told NBC Golf.

In a 2022 interview, Spaun shared that his grandfather on his mother’s side was born in California but spoke Ilocano.

"My grandfather on my mom’s side, he’s not from the Philippines, but his parents were. But they moved to California and he was born there, but he spoke Ilocano, which is like a dialect of Tagalog. My whole mom's side, they're all half Filipino and half Mexican, so that's what makes up my heritage," he said.

His mother, Dollie, loved golf and kept playing during her pregnancy, with her doctor’s permission, until she was eight months along. She believed J.J. Spaun was always meant to play golf. In a 2018 interview, she said,

“He used to watch TV as a little kid and he’d tell me, ‘Mom, I don’t want to watch cartoons. I want to watch Golf Channel.'”

J.J. Spaun got his first plastic golf club set at age three and practiced in the garage using a net set up by his father. He never had formal golf lessons growing up.

While his parents have been a huge part of his golf journey, his wife, Melody Means, has also supported him throughout his career. They got married in 2019 and live in Scottsdale, Arizona, with their two daughters, Emerson (born in 2020) and Violet (born in 2023).

After graduating from San Dimas High School in 2008, J.J. Spaun joined the San Diego State University golf team. He became a two-time All-Mountain West selection and was named Conference Player of the Year in 2012. He turned pro the same year.

How has J.J. Spaun played so far in the 2025 season?

J.J. Spaun has played 17 events so far in the 2025 PGA Tour season, with the U.S. Open marking his first career major victory. With the win, he has recorded four top-10 finishes this year.

Spaun started the season with a T3 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, followed by a T29 at The American Express and a T15 at the Farmers Insurance Open. He then placed T33 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. At the WM Phoenix Open, he withdrew after the first round, where he shot a 73.

He bounced back with a T34 at The Genesis Invitational and followed it up with a strong runner-up finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He also placed T31 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and finished second again at THE PLAYERS Championship.

J.J. Spaun missed the cut at the Texas Children’s Houston Open but returned with a solo 50th-place finish at the Masters Tournament and T42 at the RBC Heritage. He posted a T17 finish at the Truist Championship, T37 at the PGA Championship, and a T6 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. However, he missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

