Who was Jack Burke? Exploring all about the golf legend who died at the age of 100

John Jack Burke Jr. was an American professional golfer and also the oldest living Masters champion, until he passed away on Friday (January 19) at the age of 100. Burke leaves behind a legacy in the golf world that would be remembered for years to come.

Golf ran in Burke's blood, as he was born to PGA Tour winner, Jack Junior. Turning pro in 1941, Jack Burke was most prominent in the 1950s and the 1960s. He first picked up a golf club at the age of 7 and started playing as an amateur golfer. In 1941, just before he turned pro, Jack Burke qualified for the US Open.

However, in 1942, Burke went to serve in the Marine Corps until 1946. Soon after his duty, Jack Burke began playing golf again, taking up his very first golf job as a coach at Hollywood Golf Club in Deal, New Jersey. It was in 1949 that Burke caught the eye of the golf world, after he finished third at the Long Beach Open.

He went on to claim his first ever PGA Tour victory at the Rio Grande Valley Open, which also ultimately led him to finishing 5th on the PGA Tour money list.

Jack Burke's Major wins, PGA Tour career and retirement

1952 was Jack Burke's best year. He won four consecutive tournaments in a span of four weeks, which he also followed up with a win at the end of the season.

It was in 1956 that Jack Burke won both of his Major titles, the Masters and the PGA Championship. Burke took the golf world by surprise when he overcame a rather large deficit in the final round to win the 1956 Masters. He did the same at the PGA Championship and was even selected to be the PGA Tour Player of the Year.

Burke never truly retired from the sport. Speaking about it, Burke said (according to AP news):

“Leisure time is dangerous. You might wind up inside a bottle of bourbon. You were put on this earth to produce, so get with it.”

During his career, he also played in several Ryder Cups and was inducted into the Golf Hall of Fame. Jack Burke would be fondly remembered for his time on the golf course.