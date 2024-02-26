Who is Jake Knapp’s girlfriend, Makena White? Exploring all about the PGA rookie’s partner

Jake Knapp won the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta on Sunday, February 25. The PGA Tour rookie was accompanied during the last round by his girlfriend, who celebrated with him his first victory on the circuit.

Makena White is Jake Knapp's girlfriend. She is a 26-year-old vascular surgery sales representative who works for the American company LeMaitre. White graduated from Canada's McMaster University in 2019.

Jake Knapp's girlfriend is a big sports fan. She regularly posts on her X account (formerly Twitter) about different sports activities, including golf. She also accompanied Knapp to the WM Phoenix Open, where the player finished T28.

There is no information about how long Makena White and Jake Knapp have been dating.

Makena White was seen this Sunday at the Vidanta Vallarta golf course in the early hours of the morning. The announcers of the television broadcast covering the event shared that the young lady had traveled from Canada the night before to accompany Knapp in the final round.

Jake Knapp at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta

Knapp came into the fourth and decisive round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta on top of the leaderboard, which was the reason for his girlfriend's trip from Canada. Knapp finished the first 54 holes with a score of 19 under.

The fourth round was the least favorable for Knapp, as he could only score even par. However, it was enough for him to maintain his lead over Sami Valimaki and win the tournament.

This was Knapp's ninth PGA Tour opener, and fifth of the current season. His 2024 results include a T70 at the Sony Open, a T3 at the Farmers Insurance Open and a T28 at the WM Phoenix Open. He missed the cut at The American Express.

This victory gave Jake Knapp the largest paycheck of his career (nearly $1.5 million). He also gained 500 FedEx Cup ranking points and a spot in the field for The Masters and all Signature Events remaining in the season.