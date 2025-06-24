Who is James Piot? Everything about PGA Tour's latest Ex-LIV Golf star

James Piot is an ex-LIV golfer who will play in a non-major PGA Tour event this season. In 2022, Piot received the offer to join LIV Golf, while the golfer was the reigning US Amateur champion. Following that, the golfer played in the PIF-backed league for two full seasons and didn't participate in any LIV event in 2024.

Piot played in Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC in his first season and finished in 36th place. In the next season, he played for Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers and landed in 57th in the season-long individual standings.

Following that, he played a few Asian Tour events and underwent left shoulder surgery in 2024. In 2025, he played in a Korn Ferry event as of now at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. On Monday, Piot received a special invitation from the Rocket Classic to appear at the event. The golfer also shared his thoughts about the same to The Detroit News. He said ( via Golf.com):

“The fact I finally get to play in the Rocket Classic, it’s a dream come true…Ever since the event was created on the schedule, I wanted to be a part of it.”

The Rocket Classic will take place from June 26 at the Detroit Golf Club.

How did James Piot perform in his last two seasons in the LIV Golf league?

James Piot had one top 10 finish in the 2023 LIV Golf season, and it came at the LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier with a T18 after scoring 10 under. His last 2023 tournament was the LIV Golf Invitational Miami - Stroke Play, where he finished in 48th place.

In the 2022 season, Piot had one top 10 finish, and it was at the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok with 14 under. His last LIV Golf tournament was the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah, where he finished at T21 with 5 under. Here's the full list of his 2023 and 2022 performances so far:

2023 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba at the El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba: T35, 73-71-73, 217 (+4)

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson at the Gallery Golf Club: T44, 73-70-77, 220 (+7)

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando at the Orange County National: T36, 72-66-72, 210 (-3)

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T32, 69-74-66, 209 (-7)

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: 48th place, 70-78-73, 221 (+8)

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa at the Cedar Ridge Country Club: T40, 71-69-67, 207 (-3)

LIV Golf Invitational DC at the Trump National Golf Club: T35, 66-74-77, 217 (+1)

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T36, 76-71-73, 220 (+7)

LIV Golf Invitational London at the Centurion Club: T40, 69-70-75, 214 (+1)

LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier at the Old White Course: T18, 68-66-66, 200 (-10)

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster at the Trump National Golf Club (Bedminster): T25, 74-70-71, 215 (+2)

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago at the Rich Harvest Farms: T41, 74-69-71, 214 (+1)

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah at the Royal Greens G&CC: 46th place, 71-69-73, 213 (+3)

LIV Golf Invitational Miami - Stroke Play at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: 48th place, 80, 80 (+8)

2022 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Invitational London at the Centurion Club: T25, 71-73-73, 217 (+7)

LIV Golf Invitational Portland at the Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club: 22nd place, 73-76-69, 218 (+2)

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster at the Trump National Golf Club: T26, 73-73-71, 217 (+4)

LIV Golf Invitational Boston at The International (Oaks Course): 47th place, 77-69-77, 223 (+13)

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago at the Rich Harvest Farms: T27, 73-70-72, 215 (-1)

LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok at the Stonehill Golf Club: T6, 69-65-68, 202 (-14)

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah at the Royal Greens G&CC: T21, 66-67-72, 205 (-5)

