Who is Joaquin Niemann? All you need to about the Chilean golfer playing at the 2023 Australian PGA Championship

Joaquin Niemann will be one of the several LIV Golfers who will be participating at the 2023 Australian PGA Championship through a country qualification spot. The 25-year-old joined the LIV Golf series in 2022, before which he played on the PGA Tour.

Joaquin Niemann was the World No. 1 ranked amateur in 2017-18 before he turned pro. His World No. 1 amateur rank also earned him the Mark H. McCormack medal after the conclusion of the championship season. This, coupled with several wins as an amateur golfer, also earned him entry into the 2018 Majors. However, he forfeited these exemptions to instead turn pro in 2018, ahead of the Valero Texas Open.

The Chilean golfer immediately caught the eye of the golf world, finishing 6th in the tournament. His impressive finish at the Texas Open also earned him a special membership spot on the PGA Tour for the rest of the season. In just four years, Joaquin Niemann became a two-time PGA Tour winner and the youngest winner since 1923.

Niemann earned his PGA Tour card for the next year after four top-10 finishes in the remainder of the 2018 season. He created history, becoming one of the very few golfers to bypass other Tours and gain entry directly into the PGA Tour as a first-year pro.

Joaquin Niemann's journey from a PGA Tour winner to LIV Golf

Niemann took his very first victory on the PGA Tour in September 2019. With his victory at the Greenbrier Classic, he became the first golfer from Chile to win on the PGAT. His second victory came at the 2022 Genesis Invitational, beating the field by two strokes.

He also participated in the Presidents Cup held in 2019, where USA won 16-14. He was also a part of the Chilean Team at the Tokyo Olympics, and achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 15. Soon after his win at the Genesis Invitational, he announced his move to the LIV Golf series, where he went on to become captain of Torque GC.