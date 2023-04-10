Who is Jon Rahm's caddie? All about The Masters winning bagman explored

Jon Rahm triumphed over Augusta National with his four-stroke win over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson at the 2023 Masters. It was the second major win of his career.

A caddie has an important role to play in any golfer's success. Sometimes he does more than just carry the player's bag, acting more like an advisor, using his experience to make the strategy of the game.

Adam Hayes carried Rahm's bag during the 2023 Masters. He and Rahm have been together since the September 2016 Fortinet Championship at Silverado Country Club.

Hayes completed his education at the University of Central Florida and then started caddying on the LPGA Tour. Since then, he has caddied Webb Simpson, Russell Henley, Vaughan Taylor, Jason Dufner, and Ben Crane on the PGA Tour.

The Hayes-Rahm duo's first victory came at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. When they both started working together in 2016, the Spaniard was World No. 126. Since then, he has ascended to World No. 1 several times and won 10 titles on the PGA Tour, including two majors.

Here are the titles that the Hayes-Rahm pair has won:

2017 Farmers Insurance Open

2018 CareerBuilder Challenge

2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (with Ryan Palmer)

2020 Memorial Tournament

2020 BMW Championship

2021 U.S. Open

2022 Mexico Open

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

2023 The American Express (2)

2023 Genesis Invitational

2023 Masters Tournament

Here are the DP World Tour events the duo has won:

2017 Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open

2017 DP World Tour Championship

2018 Open de España

2019 Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open

2019 Mutuactivos Open de España

2019 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai

2022 Acciona Open de España

2022 DP World Tour Championship

How much will Adam Hayes get after Rahm's 2023 Masters win?

Adam Hayes is one of the highest-earning caddies in the world. In 2017, Forbes put him in the eighth position and reported that he received $520,000. Usually, the caddie gets 10 percent of the golfer's earnings. As per this calculation, Hayes will get $324, 000 from Rahm's Masters victory.

The payout for the 2023 Masters

1 Jon Rahm $3,240,000

T2 Phil Mickelson $1,584,000

T2 Brooks Koepka $1,584,000

T4 Jordan Spieth $744,000

T4 Patrick Reed $744,000

T4 Russell Henley $744,000

T7 Cameron Young $580,500

T7 Viktor Hovland $580,500

9 Sahith Theegala $522,000

T10 Matt Fitzpatrick $432,000

T10 Scottie Scheffler $432,000

T10 Xander Schauffele $432,000

T10 Collin Morikawa $432,000

T14 Gary Woodland $333,000

T14 Patrick Cantlay $333,000

T16 Tom Kim $261,000

T16 Sungjae Im $261,000

T16 Joaquin Niemann $261,000

T16 Shane Lowry $261,000

T16 Justin Rose $261,000

T16 Sam Bennett (a) $0

T16 Hideki Matsuyama $261,000

T23 Chris Kirk $187,200

T23 K.H. Lee $187,200

T23 Keegan Bradley $187,200

T26 Ryan Fox $147,000

T26 Scott Stallings $147,000

T26 Tony Finau $147,000

T29 Si Woo Kim $125,100

T29 Sam Burns $125,100

T29 Harold Varner III $125,100

T29 Mackenzie Hughes $125,100

33 Tommy Fleetwood $111,600

T34 Cameron Smith $97,200

T34 J.T. Poston $97,200

T34 Talor Gooch $97,200

T34 Tyrrell Hatton $97,200

T34 Zach Johnson $97,200

T39 Abraham Ancer $79,200

T39 Adam Scott $79,200

T39 Jason Day $79,200

T39 Taylor Moore $79,200

