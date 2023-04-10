Who is Jon Rahm's caddie? All about The Masters winning bagman explored

Jon Rahm triumphed over Augusta National with his four-stroke win over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson at the 2023 Masters. It was the second major win of his career.
A caddie has an important role to play in any golfer's success. Sometimes he does more than just carry the player's bag, acting more like an advisor, using his experience to make the strategy of the game.
Adam Hayes carried Rahm's bag during the 2023 Masters. He and Rahm have been together since the September 2016 Fortinet Championship at Silverado Country Club.
Hayes completed his education at the University of Central Florida and then started caddying on the LPGA Tour. Since then, he has caddied Webb Simpson, Russell Henley, Vaughan Taylor, Jason Dufner, and Ben Crane on the PGA Tour.
The Hayes-Rahm duo's first victory came at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. When they both started working together in 2016, the Spaniard was World No. 126. Since then, he has ascended to World No. 1 several times and won 10 titles on the PGA Tour, including two majors.
Here are the titles that the Hayes-Rahm pair has won:
- 2017 Farmers Insurance Open
- 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge
- 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (with Ryan Palmer)
- 2020 Memorial Tournament
- 2020 BMW Championship
- 2021 U.S. Open
- 2022 Mexico Open
- 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions
- 2023 The American Express (2)
- 2023 Genesis Invitational
- 2023 Masters Tournament
Here are the DP World Tour events the duo has won:
- 2017 Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open
- 2017 DP World Tour Championship
- 2018 Open de España
- 2019 Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open
- 2019 Mutuactivos Open de España
- 2019 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai
- 2022 Acciona Open de España
- 2022 DP World Tour Championship
How much will Adam Hayes get after Rahm's 2023 Masters win?
Adam Hayes is one of the highest-earning caddies in the world. In 2017, Forbes put him in the eighth position and reported that he received $520,000. Usually, the caddie gets 10 percent of the golfer's earnings. As per this calculation, Hayes will get $324, 000 from Rahm's Masters victory.
The payout for the 2023 Masters
- 1 Jon Rahm $3,240,000
- T2 Phil Mickelson $1,584,000
- T2 Brooks Koepka $1,584,000
- T4 Jordan Spieth $744,000
- T4 Patrick Reed $744,000
- T4 Russell Henley $744,000
- T7 Cameron Young $580,500
- T7 Viktor Hovland $580,500
- 9 Sahith Theegala $522,000
- T10 Matt Fitzpatrick $432,000
- T10 Scottie Scheffler $432,000
- T10 Xander Schauffele $432,000
- T10 Collin Morikawa $432,000
- T14 Gary Woodland $333,000
- T14 Patrick Cantlay $333,000
- T16 Tom Kim $261,000
- T16 Sungjae Im $261,000
- T16 Joaquin Niemann $261,000
- T16 Shane Lowry $261,000
- T16 Justin Rose $261,000
- T16 Sam Bennett (a) $0
- T16 Hideki Matsuyama $261,000
- T23 Chris Kirk $187,200
- T23 K.H. Lee $187,200
- T23 Keegan Bradley $187,200
- T26 Ryan Fox $147,000
- T26 Scott Stallings $147,000
- T26 Tony Finau $147,000
- T29 Si Woo Kim $125,100
- T29 Sam Burns $125,100
- T29 Harold Varner III $125,100
- T29 Mackenzie Hughes $125,100
- 33 Tommy Fleetwood $111,600
- T34 Cameron Smith $97,200
- T34 J.T. Poston $97,200
- T34 Talor Gooch $97,200
- T34 Tyrrell Hatton $97,200
- T34 Zach Johnson $97,200
- T39 Abraham Ancer $79,200
- T39 Adam Scott $79,200
- T39 Jason Day $79,200
- T39 Taylor Moore $79,200