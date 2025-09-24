Who is Jon Rahm's wife? Meet Kelley Cahill

Jon Rahm is married to Kelley Cahill, and the couple has been married since 2019. Rahm studied at Arizona State University, where he met his now-wife, Kelley, at a Halloween party. The couple even lived together before marriage for two years to get to know each other better. Through the tenure of those two years, they already felt like a married couple and hence made it official by tying the knot.

While Rahm pursued his golf career at ASU, Kelley competed in javelin for track and field. Apart from this, she was also an athlete and a tennis player, and has also tried her hand at boxing. The Oregon native also enjoyed tennis matches with her husband in the past, and Rahm gave her a tough competition on the court.

Kelley and Rahm have three kids together named Kepa, Eneko, and Alaia. Kepa was born in 2021, followed by Eneko in 2022, and Alaia in 2024.

Recently, Kelley got viral on social media as she attended the Ryder Cup welcome dinner with her husband, Jon. The Ryder Cup will take place from September 26 to 28 at the Bethpage Black. In 2023, Europe won the cup.

Jon Rahm disclosed how he crafted an engagement ring for his wife, Kelley Cahill

Jon Rahm shared his thoughts with Town and Country about how he designed the engagement ring for his wife, Kelley Cahill. He told how the ring looked like a crown and further added that it was personal to him. His words were:

“I designed it…So Brian Stuard’s fiancee or wife is a jeweler and is a really good friend of ours. So Kelley was talking to her. She knew what Kelley wanted, but I had my own ideas. Basically, with her help, I designed the ring. She wanted to pick the diamond, but I knew what I wanted. I designed what’s around the ring. It’s supposed to look like a crown and an engraving inside. I had a big part in it. It wasn’t exactly what she wanted, but she loves it. It’s a little more personal like that.”

He continued:

“I was 100 percent sure she was going to say yes. I wasn’t nervous much the only worry I had was to make the day as perfect as possible. I got lucky that it turned out pretty perfect.”

Jon Rahm will next play at the Ryder Cup, and he is one of the five golfers who were Luke Donald's captain's picks for the European squad. The other five players were Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, and Matt Fitzpatrick. The automatic qualifiers of the team were Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Hojgaard, and Tyrrell Hatton.

