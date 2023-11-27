Who is Justin Thomas’ clothing sponsor? All you need to know

Justin Thomas is one of the most charismatic golfers in the present time. Apart from his golfing skills, he is also admired for his elegant dressing sense. He has a brand association with the clothing brand Greyson Clothiers and wears the apparel in all of the tournaments he plays.

The two-time PGA Championship winner was earlier associated with Ralph Lauren who were US Team apparel partners at the Ryder Cup 2023. However, he parted ways with the global clothing brand in early March 2022.

Greyson Clothiers's biggest brand ambassador is Justin Thomas. They also have endorsement deals with other PGA Tour stars such as Harry Higgs, Carlos Ortiz, Luke Donald, and Erik van Rooyen.

The clothing brand was established by Charlie Schaefer who was previously associated with Ralph Lauren. He parted ways with the latter company after a 13-year association and was the SVP of design when he left the company.

Analyzing Justin Thomas' performance in the 2022-23 season

The 30-year-old American golfer had made 21 starts and could not make it inside the cut line in six appearances this season. Although he has recorded 11 top-25 finishes this season, he could only finish inside the top 10 on the leaderboard on four occasions.

Justin Thomas' first tournament in the 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour was The CJ Cup in South Carolina. He shot 68-73-72-69 in four rounds and finished T40 on the leaderboard.

He also participated in all four major tournaments. Unfortunately, he failed to make the cut in three – the Masters Tournament, the U.S. Open, and The Open Championship. However, his performance in the PGA Championship saw him finish at T65.

His best finish this season came at the WM Phoenix Open. He shot 71-68-67-65 in four rounds and finished on solo fourth rank on the leaderboard.

Below are the leaderboard standings and earnings of Justin Thomas in the 2022-23 on the PGA Tour:

THE CJ CUP - T40 ($38,430)

Hero World Challenge - 5

Sentry Tournament of Champions - T25 ($213,333)

Farmers Insurance Open - T25 ($66,845)

WM Phoenix Open - 4 ($980,000)

The Genesis Invitational - T20 ($197,667)

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T21 ($226,333)

THE PLAYERS Championship - T60 ($55,250)

Valspar Championship - T10 ($181,575)

Masters Tournament - Missed the Cut

RBC Heritage - T25 ($160,500)

Wells Fargo Championship - T14 ($355,000)

PGA Championship - T65 ($29,750)

The Memorial Tournament - Missed the Cut

U.S. Open - Missed the Cut

Travelers Championship - T9 ($525,000)

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Missed the Cut

Genesis Scottish Open - T60 ($23,220)

The Open - Missed the Cut

3M Open - Missed the Cut

Wyndham Championship - T12 ($169,100)

Fortinet Championship - 5 ($344,400)

Justin Thomas has accumulated $3,566,403 as on-course earnings in the 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour.