  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Who is Karl Vilips? All you need to know about Sun Day Red’s first brand ambassador

Who is Karl Vilips? All you need to know about Sun Day Red’s first brand ambassador

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Feb 19, 2025 12:00 GMT
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing &amp; Finance - Final Round - Source: Getty
Karl Vilips (Image Source: Getty)

Karl Vilips grabbed the attention of people after becoming the first brand ambassador of Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red. The Australian golfer was born on 16 August 2001 in Jakarta, Indonesia. However, he grew up in Perth, Australia.

Ad

Vilips started playing golf after his father, Paul, introduced him to the game. He initially played in Australia, but moved to the United States at the age of 11. He had a phenomenal career in golf, playing at the junior level.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Karl Vilips won the Southern Amateur Championship in 2017 and then also won the Summer Youth Olympics in 2018. He was a child prodigy and continued to gain more success in golf events in his amateur career.

While studying at Stanford University, he won the Pac-12 Championship in 2024 and earned a Korn Ferry Tour card. He was even impressive with his game in his professional career and secured a spot in the 19th position in the season standings of the Korn Ferry Tour, earning him a PGA Tour card for the 2025 season.

Ad

Karl Vilips started his professional journey on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024 at The Ascendant presented by Blue event, where he played four rounds of 67, 69, 70, and 68 to settle in T13 place. He had top-15 finishes in the first four Korn Ferry Tour events he played in 2024. He won his maiden professional tournament at the 2024 Utah Championship.

Aside from his professional life, Vilips is also known for his active social media presence. He has a YouTube channel, where he is known for posting golf-related content. His channel has around 38.3K subscribers.

Ad

Tiger Woods praises Karl Vilips upon announcing him as the new brand ambassador of Sun Day Red

On Tuesday, Sun Day Red announced its first brand ambassador, Karl Vilips. During the press release of the big announcement, legendary golfer Tiger Woods praised the young star. He said (via PGA Tour):

"Karl’s journey has been marked by success at every level he's played. At Sun Day Red, we were drawn towards his relentless work ethic and pioneering spirit that embody what we stand for and look for in our athletes.
Ad
"With his impressive track record and determination, I have no doubt he will make a significant impact quickly on the PGA TOUR and is one of the game’s future stars," Woods added.

Karl Vilips has a PGA Tour card for the 2025 season; however, he has yet to play his first tournament on the circuit as a member. The Australian golfer is slated to tee off this week at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. The PGA Tour event will take place from February 20 to 23.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी