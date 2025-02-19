Who is Karl Vilips? All you need to know about Sun Day Red’s first brand ambassador

Karl Vilips grabbed the attention of people after becoming the first brand ambassador of Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red. The Australian golfer was born on 16 August 2001 in Jakarta, Indonesia. However, he grew up in Perth, Australia.

Vilips started playing golf after his father, Paul, introduced him to the game. He initially played in Australia, but moved to the United States at the age of 11. He had a phenomenal career in golf, playing at the junior level.

Karl Vilips won the Southern Amateur Championship in 2017 and then also won the Summer Youth Olympics in 2018. He was a child prodigy and continued to gain more success in golf events in his amateur career.

While studying at Stanford University, he won the Pac-12 Championship in 2024 and earned a Korn Ferry Tour card. He was even impressive with his game in his professional career and secured a spot in the 19th position in the season standings of the Korn Ferry Tour, earning him a PGA Tour card for the 2025 season.

Karl Vilips started his professional journey on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024 at The Ascendant presented by Blue event, where he played four rounds of 67, 69, 70, and 68 to settle in T13 place. He had top-15 finishes in the first four Korn Ferry Tour events he played in 2024. He won his maiden professional tournament at the 2024 Utah Championship.

Aside from his professional life, Vilips is also known for his active social media presence. He has a YouTube channel, where he is known for posting golf-related content. His channel has around 38.3K subscribers.

Tiger Woods praises Karl Vilips upon announcing him as the new brand ambassador of Sun Day Red

On Tuesday, Sun Day Red announced its first brand ambassador, Karl Vilips. During the press release of the big announcement, legendary golfer Tiger Woods praised the young star. He said (via PGA Tour):

"Karl’s journey has been marked by success at every level he's played. At Sun Day Red, we were drawn towards his relentless work ethic and pioneering spirit that embody what we stand for and look for in our athletes.

"With his impressive track record and determination, I have no doubt he will make a significant impact quickly on the PGA TOUR and is one of the game’s future stars," Woods added.

Karl Vilips has a PGA Tour card for the 2025 season; however, he has yet to play his first tournament on the circuit as a member. The Australian golfer is slated to tee off this week at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. The PGA Tour event will take place from February 20 to 23.

