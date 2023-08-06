Who is Kazuma Kobori? All you need to know about 21-year-old Elite Amateur Series champion

Kazuma Kobori is an amateur golfer from New Zealand. He recently won the 121st Western Amateur after defeating Christiaan Maas at North Shore Country Club.

The amateur golfer has won five events so far in his career and after winning the Western Amateur, he earned an exemption to the 2023 US Amateur, one event of the Korn Ferry Tour. He also got and an exemption in the final qualifying round of the 2024 US Open. The victory gave him the 2023 Elite Amateur Series title.

The Kiwi golfer took 2 up lead at the beginning of the final round of the Western Amateur. However, Maas birdied the ninth and 10th holes to take a one-stroke lead over Kobori. However, Kobori quickly birdies the par-5 12th hole to turn the game in his favor. They squared up on the 17th. But, in the end, everything went in New Zealanders' favor.

On the 17th, Kazuma Kobori found a fairway shot while Maas' ball landed behind a tree and he was unable to move the ball to the hole. Meanwhile, Kobori played conservatively, making a two-putted stroke to the greens for a par and advancing to the final with a one-up lead.

Kobori won the tournament with a birdie on the 18th hole. Speaking of his victory, the amateur golfer said via Golf Channel:

“For me to be holding this (trophy) right now is unreal. I was pretty nervous, and thought I’d try to give it a run. Christiaan putted so well all day I figured I needed to give it a go and I’m just glad it went in.”

Kazuma Kobori's tournaments results

Kobori began the new year with a T23 finish at the Masters of the Amateurs. He went on to win the 2023 Australian Men's Amateur before finishing T5 at the 2023 Avondale Amateur.

In 2023, he won two events and finished in the top ten three times. So far, he has had a good amateur career.

Kazuma has won five amateur titles: the 2019 South Stroke Play, the 2021 New Zealand Stroke Play, the 2021 Southland Stroke Play, the 2023 Australian Men's Amateur, and the 2023 Western Amateur.

The following are the results of all amateur events in which Kazuma Kobori has competed:

2023

Western Amateur Win

Pacific Coast Amateur T20

U.S. Amateur Qualifying Qualifier

Southern Amateur T7

Trans-Miss Championship T8

North & South Amateur Final 16

Northeast Amateur T22

Sunnehanna Amateur T30

Avondale Amateur Medal T5

Australian Men's Amateur Winner

Master of the Amateurs T23

2022

Nomura Cup 8

Asia-Pacific Amateur T24

Men's World Amateur Team T76

Southern Amateur T21

Australian Men's Amateur T12

Riversdale Cup T9

Southland Stroke Play 3

2021

New Zealand Stroke Play Winner

Southland Stroke Play Winner

2020

New Zealand Amateur Final 32

New Zealand Amateur Medalist

New Zealand Stroke Play 2

Riversdale Cup T4

Avondale Amateur Medal T10

Master of the Amateurs T41

2019

New Zealand Amateur Final 32

Asia-Pacific Amateur T35

Mexican National Amateur T16

New Zealand Stroke Play 2

Southland Stroke Play Winner

2018

New Zealand Amateur Final 32