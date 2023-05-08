Who is 'Korean Hulk' Jung? All you need to know about the GS Caltex Maekyung Open winner

Chanmin Jung, also known as 'Korean Hulk' shot a final round of 5-under 66 to claim the GS Caltex Maekyung Open title on Sunday, May 7.

The 23-year-old Korean closed his three rounds total at 16-under at Namseoul Country Club, in Seoul to beat Korea’s amateurs Minhyuk Song and Jung Hwan Lee by six strokes. While Song posted 64, Lee carded a 70 on Sunday.

Earlier the event was shortened to 54 holes as the third round on Saturday was canceled due to poor weather and playing conditions.

Born in 1999 in Busan, South Korea, Jung played collegiate golf at Yonsei University. He then turned professional in 2020. Since then, he had just two top-10 finishes until GS Caltex Maekyung Open.

Chanmin has developed a reputation for being one of the biggest hitters in Korea and hence has been nicknamed 'Korean Hulk. He also led the driving distance stats on the Korean PGA Tour last year.

Last year, Jung played his first and only PGA Tour event, the CJ Cup where he finished T72.

However, this week he was more than just a hard hitter. He started brilliantly with a score of 8-under 63 and then took a two-stroke lead after posting 3-under 68 on Friday.

"I sensed the victory with an eagle on the 4th" - Chanmin Jung elated after his first professional win

On Sunday, the 'Korean Hulk' holed three birdies and an Eagle, all in the first nine followed by nine pars in the remaining half.

He was quoted saying by Golf Australia Magazine:

"I won a big tournament wire to wire, so I feel good. I sensed the victory with an eagle on the 4th hole. After that, I felt at ease. I used my driver on nine holes today, I used it often because I was confident."

Jung added that his putting was better now and agreed that while he had a lot of worries earlier, they have been solved. He bagged $222,222 for his win.

Jaekyeong Lee and Eun Shin Park finished in fourth place while defending champion at GS Caltex Maekyung Open, Bio Kim, ended at T6 with an aggregate of 8-under along with Hanmil Jung.

2023 GS Caltex Maekyung Open Leaderboard explored

Defending champion Bio Kim finished T-6 at the 2023 GS Caltex Maekyung Open

Here's the leaderboard for the 2023 GS Caltex Maekyung Open:

1 Chanmin Jung -16

T2 Minhyuk Song -10

T2 Junghwan Lee -10

T4 Jaekyeong Lee -9

T4 Eunshin Park -9

T6 Hanmil Jung -8

T6 Bio Kim -8

T8 Wooyoung Cho -7

T8 Sungho Lee -7

T8 Yubin Jang -7

T11 Gyumin Lee -6

T11 Nitithorn Thippong -6

T11 Doyeob Mun -6

T11 Atiruj Winaicharoenchai -6

T15 Jinsung Kim -5

T15 Kyungnam Kang -5

T15 Jeongwoo Ham -5

T15 Dongmin Kim -5

T15 Junggon Hwang -5

T20 Sanghyun Park -4

T20 Bongsub Kim -4

T20 Steve Lewton -4

T20 Hanbyeol Kim -4

T20 Sungmin Cho -4

T20 Innchoon Hwang -4

T26 Hongtaek Kim -3

T26 Heungchol Joo -3

T26 Jaeho Kim -3

T26 Karandeep Kochhar -3

T26 Richard T. Lee -3

T31 Taehoon Ok -2

T31 Zach Murray -2

T31 Minchel Choi -2

T31 Mingyu Cho -2

T35 Sarit Suwannarut -1

T35 Lee Chieh-po -1

T35 Jeev Milkha Singh -1

T35 Miguel Carballo -1

T35 Yoseop Seo -1

T35 Natipong Srithong -1

T35 Jinjae Byun -1

T35 Dongkyu Jang -1

T43 Jinho Choi Par

T43 Kyongjun Moon Par

T43 Ian Snyman Par

T43 Settee Prakongvech Par

T43 Wonjoon Lee Par

T43 Kevin Yuan Par

T43 Hyunuk Kim Par

T43 Prom Meesawat Par

T51 Phachara Khongwatmai +1

T51 Terry Pilkadaris +1

T51 Rattanon Wannasrichan +1

T51 Jiho Yang +1

T51 Seonghyeon An +1

T51 Honey Baisoya +1

T51 Taehee Lee +1

T51 Teayang Jung +1

T51 Hyungsung Kim +1

T60 Junseok Lee +2

T60 Scott Hend +2

T60 Yonggu Shin +2

T63 Kyungnam Park +4

T63 Chan Shih-chang +4

T63 Osung Kwon +4

T63 Nicholas Fung +4

T63 Jaemin Hwang #859 +4

T68 Sanghee Lee +5

T68 Gaganjeet Bhullar +5

T68 Suteepat Prateeptienchai +5

T71 Jinichiro Kozuma +6

T71 Yosuke As +6

