Who is Kramer Hickok? Exploring everything about the PGA Tour golfer 

American professional golfer Kramer Hickok made his debut on the PGA Tour in 2016. He has played 134 events so far and made it inside the cut line in 60 appearances.

Hickok is yet to win his first title and came close to doing so only once - in the 2021 Travelers Championship where he lost to Haris English in the playoffs.

Born on April 14, 1992, in Austin, Texas, to Doug and Lisa Hickok, he also has an elder brother named Carter.

The 31-year-old golfer graduated from the University of Texas. He shared his room with the PGA Tour pro Jordan Spieth during the 2011-12 season's national championship. He also caddied for the latter in the AT&T Byron Nelson in 2011.

After representing the Texas Longhorns for about four years, Kramer Hickok graduated in 2015 with a degree in geography.

Exploring Kramer Hickok's journey as a professional golfer

Back in 2015, the Austin-born golfer decided to turn professional. His debut tournament was the Panama Championship. However, he could not showcase his skills then as he finished T64 on the leaderboard.

His breakout year was 2017. It saw Kramer Hickok win two tournaments on the PGA Tour of Canada. Earlier in July, he defeated Robby Shelton by three strokes to win The Players Cup.

Later in the Ontario Championship in September, he defeated Johnny Ruiz to win his second title as a professional golfer. He also earned the Player of the Year honors on the Tour that year.

In 2018, he played on the Web.com Tour (now known as the Korn Ferry Tour) and won his third professional title at the DAP Championship. He defeated the likes of Matt Jones and Hunter Mahan by three strokes.

His successful run on the Tour earned him his PGA Tour card for the 2018-19 season. He played 26 events on the leading American golf tour and made the cut in 13 of them. He also recorded the only top-10 finish at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

Later on, in the 2019-20 season, Kramer Hickok played 18 events and missed the cut in 10 of them.

Hickok then played the 2020-21 season and recorded his best finish on the PGA Tour. He ended up as solo runner-up to Haris English in the 2021 Travelers Championship. This season, he played 24 events and made the cut in only 12 of them.

In the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Kramer Hickok finished solo fourth. This was his best performance in the 2021-22 season. However, this was also his last top-10 performance on the Tour.

In the 2022-23 season, he did play 31 tournaments but missed the cut in 18 of them. His best leaderboard standings came at The Honda Classic where he finished on T14 rank on the leaderboard.

Kramer Hickok has earned a wealth of $3,820,541, in total, playing on the PGA Tour.