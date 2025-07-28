Who was Kurt Kitayama's caddie at 3M Open? Golfer's brother's role explored

Kurt Kitayama had his older brother, Daniel, on the bag at the 3M Open. The American golfer parted ways with his long-time caddie, Tim Tucker, earlier this month after the John Deere Classic.

Kitayama's brother accompanied him at the Barracuda Championship as well, before the 3M Open, and in his second consecutive outing with Daniel, he won an event on the PGA Tour.

In the post-round press conference of the event, Kurt Kitayama opened up about his brother and said, via Tee Scripts:

"This win's going to be extra special having him (his brother) on the bag. Very cool experience and really happy he's part of it."

Daniel Kitayama was also into golf during his college days. He studied at the University of Hawaii at Hilo and played there from 2006 to 2007. Over the years, he caddied for his brother and monitored his game on the greens.

After the tournament, Kurt also talked about how he celebrated his victory with his parents.

"My dad -- my mom didn't answer so I called my dad. I assumed they would be together. My dad tells me my mom couldn't watch, she was I think out somewhere so she couldn't be too nervous watching. Then called my girlfriend and she was ecstatic. Stressed. It's really special to be able to call them and see how they are," Kurt Kitayama added.

Kitayama started the game with a solid round of 65, but on the next day, he carded a round of 71 and managed to make the cut.

Kitayama played the final two rounds of 60 and 65 to register a win in the game. Sam Stevens settled in second place, followed by Matt Wallace, tied for third place with David Lipsky, Jake Knapp, and Pierceson Coody.

Kurt Kitayama talks about his game at the 3M Open

Kurt Kitayama with his caddie at the 3M Open (Image Source: Imagn)

Kurt Kitayama opened up about his impressive run and his game on the concluding 36 holes, which helped him seal the victory in the post-round press conference on Sunday. He said, via Tee Scripts:

"I just think I was in control of my irons, especially getting off to the start today was my wedges got me into those positions. I hit them tight. Kind of trusted that early on and took advantage of the shorter holes with the wedges. You know, you don't expect to come out like that after shooting 11 under, and to come out like that was special."

Kitayama started the season on the PGA Tour at the Sony Open. However, he struggled and had to settle for a T37 finish. He next competed at The American Express and tied for 58th place.

Kitayama then missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. He additionally missed the cuts at the Mexico Open and the Cognizant Classic as well. However, after struggling with tournaments at the start of the season, he bounced back with a T5 finish at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and then recorded another T5 at the John Deere Classic.

