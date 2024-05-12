Who was the last golfer to win the PGA Championship at the Valhalla Golf Club?

The PGA Championship 2024 is set to take place at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, from May 16 to 19. This will be the first time since 2014 that the tournament will return to Valhalla and the fourth overall since its inception.
When the PGA Championship last took place at Valhalla Golf Club, Rory McIlroy emerged as the winner, beating Phil Mickelson by one stroke. Notably, this was his second Wanamaker Trophy and the fourth Major championship of his career.
McIlroy began his week at Valhalla with a 5-under 66 in the opening round and finished one stroke behind the lead after the day. The following day, he fired a 4-under 67 and jumped to a solo 36-hole lead after aggregating at 9-under. He continued his good run on Saturday and carded another 67 to stay at the top.
On the final day, the Northern Irishman struggled initially and lost the lead after bogeying two of the first six holes. Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson, and Henrik Stenson upped their game to get past him.
However, McIlroy didn't give up and recovered from the three-shot deficit, making an eagle and a couple of birdies in the next few holes. Mickelson needed an eagle to take the game into the playoffs but ended up with a birdie to settle for a runner-up finish.
Since the 2014 PGA Championship win, McIlroy hasn't added another Major to his tally. Now that the tournament is returning to Valhalla Golf Club after a decade, he will be hoping to end his decade-long drought.
Hole stats explored of the Valhalla Golf Club for the PGA Championship 2024
Here are the hole details of the Valhalla Golf Club for the PGA Championship 2024:
Out: par 35, 3724 yards
- Hole 1: par 4, 484 yards
- Hole 2: par 4, 500 yards
- Hole 3: par 3, 208 yards
- Hole 4: par 4, 372 yards
- Hole 5: par 4, 463 yards
- Hole 6: par 4, 495 yards
- Hole 7: par 5, 597 yards
- Hole 8: par 3, 190 yards
- Hole 9: par 4, 415 yards
In: par 36, 3885 yards
- Hole 10: par 5, 590 yards
- Hole 11: par 3, 211 yards
- Hole 12: par 4, 494 yards
- Hole 13: par 4, 351 yards
- Hole 14: par 3, 254 yards
- Hole 15: par 4, 435 yards
- Hole 16: par 4, 508 yards
- Hole 17: par 4, 472 yards
- Hole 18: par 5, 570 yards
Total: par 71, 7609 yards