Who was the last golfer to win the PGA Championship at the Valhalla Golf Club?

The PGA Championship 2024 is set to take place at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, from May 16 to 19. This will be the first time since 2014 that the tournament will return to Valhalla and the fourth overall since its inception.

When the PGA Championship last took place at Valhalla Golf Club, Rory McIlroy emerged as the winner, beating Phil Mickelson by one stroke. Notably, this was his second Wanamaker Trophy and the fourth Major championship of his career.

McIlroy began his week at Valhalla with a 5-under 66 in the opening round and finished one stroke behind the lead after the day. The following day, he fired a 4-under 67 and jumped to a solo 36-hole lead after aggregating at 9-under. He continued his good run on Saturday and carded another 67 to stay at the top.

On the final day, the Northern Irishman struggled initially and lost the lead after bogeying two of the first six holes. Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson, and Henrik Stenson upped their game to get past him.

However, McIlroy didn't give up and recovered from the three-shot deficit, making an eagle and a couple of birdies in the next few holes. Mickelson needed an eagle to take the game into the playoffs but ended up with a birdie to settle for a runner-up finish.

Since the 2014 PGA Championship win, McIlroy hasn't added another Major to his tally. Now that the tournament is returning to Valhalla Golf Club after a decade, he will be hoping to end his decade-long drought.

Hole stats explored of the Valhalla Golf Club for the PGA Championship 2024

Here are the hole details of the Valhalla Golf Club for the PGA Championship 2024:

Out: par 35, 3724 yards

Hole 1: par 4, 484 yards

Hole 2: par 4, 500 yards

Hole 3: par 3, 208 yards

Hole 4: par 4, 372 yards

Hole 5: par 4, 463 yards

Hole 6: par 4, 495 yards

Hole 7: par 5, 597 yards

Hole 8: par 3, 190 yards

Hole 9: par 4, 415 yards

In: par 36, 3885 yards

Hole 10: par 5, 590 yards

Hole 11: par 3, 211 yards

Hole 12: par 4, 494 yards

Hole 13: par 4, 351 yards

Hole 14: par 3, 254 yards

Hole 15: par 4, 435 yards

Hole 16: par 4, 508 yards

Hole 17: par 4, 472 yards

Hole 18: par 5, 570 yards

Total: par 71, 7609 yards