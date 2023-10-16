Who is late golfer Andy Bean’s wife? Exploring all about Debbie Bean

Andy Bean had a legendary golf career and played on both the PGA Tour and the PGA Tour Champions. The 11-time PGA Tour winner passed away recently at the age of 70.

As the entire golfing fraternity pays tribute to the legendary golfer, let's explore about his wife Debbie Bean, who played a prominent role in his influential career.

Debbie Bean stood by Andy's side through his entire golfing career and was with him during his double lung transplant surgery. He was often accompanied by his wife to various events.

Andy Bean's family was the source of his inspiration and he got extreme joy with them, especially his wife Debbie Bean. Debbie played an integral role in his success on the PGA Tour ever since he turned professional several decades ago.

Andy Bean recently passed away at 70 and is survived by his wife and three daughters. Debbie was with him till the end and supported her husband through thick and thin. Condolences poured in for Debbie Bean on social media as many mourned the death of the golfing legend.

Andy Bean had a remarkable long-standing professional golf career

The Florida Gator was playing golf with the likes of legendary golfers like Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson. Despite the competition, Andy Bean managed to carve his own niche in the golfing world. Although he never won a Major throughout his career, he was a runner-up three times.

Additionally, he also had 11 PGA Tour victories with total career earnings of around $10 million. Andy Bean gave an interview in 2015 where he spoke about his golfing career and making the most out of his life. He also spoke briefly about his family via Golf Digest,

"We all have a chance to have our time. You hope you make the most of it."

Bean added,

“I've been able to travel the world, to see things and have privileges that other people only dream about. I've been able to support my family and do things that I enjoy. How could anybody complain about that?''

The legendary golfer will be remembered by many not just for his contribution to the world of golf but his exceptional charisma and the people he influenced along the way.