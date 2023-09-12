Who is Lauren Olivares Leon? All you need to know about the NC State star making college golf history by shooting a record 60

On Monday (September 11), Lauren Olivares Leon became the first woman to shoot 60 in college golf history. During the 2023 Cougar Classic, the Mexican golfer played an impressive round of 60 to finish with a score of 11 under. She carded 13 birdies and two bogeys to set the record.

Lauren Olivares Leon is an amateur golfer from Celaya, Mexico. She is one of the most successful amateur golfers in Mexico, finishing third in the National Rankings during the 2019-20 season.

Leon owns a combined 16 top-10 finishes and has played numerous national and international tournaments since 2018. She has also reached number 960 in World Amateur Golf Rankings and received the 'Lo Mejor del Deporte Amateur Municipal award.

She played an important role in helping her team win the 2019 Mexico Golf Cup and was later selected to represent her country at the 2019 Toyota Junior Golf World Championship in Japan. Her team finished second in the tournament.

Lauren Olivares Leon competed in 11 tournaments for the Wolfpack and compiled a 72.71 stroke average in 31 rounds. She was ranked fourth in the Wolfpack's single-season stroke.

She captured her first collegiate win at the Briars Creek Invitational in her sophomore year after shooting every round under par to finish with a total of 6 under 210. She played three rounds of 68-71-71.

Her previous career low was recorded at the NCAA Raleigh Regional's second round when she played a round of 67.

Women college golfers who played the lowest round

Before Lauren made history for hitting the lowest round, five women had recorded 61 while playing college tournaments.

The first one was recorded by Mariah Stackhouse when she made 61 in the second round of the Peg Barnard Invitational at Stanford California in 2013. A few years later, Esther Lee matched the record while playing at the Dick McGuire Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 2016. In the first round of the competition, she fired a round of 61.

Bianca Pagdanganan played a round of 61 at the 2017 Pizza Hut Thunderbird Invitational in George and then Julia Johnson and Anna Zanusso matched the record.

Here is a list of all women golfers who played a round of 61 in college tournaments:

Anna Zanusso

College: Denver University

Shot 61 in the Second round of the Westbrook Invitational in Peoria, Arizona,

Date: Feb. 23, 2020

Julia Johnson

College: University of Mississippi

Shot 61 in the Third round of the Battle at the Beach in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico

Date: Nov. 3, 2019

Bianca Pagdanganan

College: Gonzaga

Shot 61 in the Second round of the Pizza Hut Thunderbird Invitational in George, Utah,

Date: March 17, 2017

Esther Lee

College: University of Colorado

Shot 61 in the First round of the Dick McGuire Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico,

Date: Sept. 12, 2016

Mariah Stackhouse

College: Stanford

Shot 61 in the Second round of the Peg Barnard Invitational in Stanford, California,

Date: Feb. 17, 2013