Who is leading the 2023 Australian PGA Championship after Round 2? Day 2 leaderboard explored

The Australian PGA Championship finished its second round with several surprises, the biggest one being Cam Smith not making it through the weekend. The cut line was set at even par and 80 players surpassed it.

Min Woo Lee leads the Australian PGA Championship after the second round with a score of -12. Lee played brilliantly in front of his home crowd, carding rounds of 64 and 66. His performance so far included 14 birdies and only two bogeys.

One stroke behind Min Woo Lee is another local star, Adam Scott. The champion of The Masters in 2013 has also made only two bogeys at the Australian PGA Championship but has one birdie less than his compatriot Lee.

Several LIV Golf players participated in the Australian PGA Championship and two of them managed to make the cut. These are the cases of Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann, who are T14 (-5).

Defending champion and star of LIV Golf, Cameron Smith, could only play for +9 and was far from expectations.

Australian PGA Championship leaderboard after Round 2

Below is the leaderboard of the 2023 Australian PGA Championship after the second round. Only players who made the cut are included:

1 LEE, Min Woo -12

2 SCOTT, Adam -11

3 LYRAS, John -10

T4 HERBERT, Lucas -8

T4 MOSCATEL, Joel -8

T4 LUCK, Curtis -8

T7 HOSHINO, Rikuya -7

T7 JOHN, Cameron -7

T9 MICHELUZZI, David -6

T9 KELLY, Andrew -6

T9 CABRERA BELLO, Rafa -6

T9 BAUTISTA, Austin -6

T9 DAVIS, Cam -6

T14 LEISHMAN, Marc -5

T14 ECCLES, Ben -5

T14 NIEMANN, Joaquin -5

T14 MCKINNEY, Connor -5

T14 FLYNN, Lawry -5

T14 HAWKES, Simon -5

T14 KENNEDY, Frank -5

T21 HILLIER, Daniel -4

T21 PURCELL, Conor -4

T21 SINNOTT, Todd -4

T21 BRAZEL, Sam -4

T21 ANTCLIFF, Maverick -4

T21 MANSELL, Richard -4

T21 FITZPATRICK, Alex -4

T21 GEARY, Josh -4

T21 HOPEWELL, Hayden -4

T30 HISATSUNE, Ryo -3

T30 THOMPSON, Jack -3

T30 SCRIVENER, Jason -3

T30 HIGA, Kazuki -3

T30 SYME, Connor -3

T30 FORREST, Grant -3

T30 SMYLIE, Elvis -3

T30 COLETTA, Brett -3

T38 DODT, Andrew -2

T38 WARREN, Justin -2

T38 NEMECZ, Lukas -2

T38 SURI, Julian -2

T38 HART, Dillon -2

T38 RUMFORD, Brett -2

T38 GUAN, Jeffrey -2

T38 ARMSTRONG, Josh -2

T38 MACINTYRE, Robert -2

T38 BOVARI, Pietro -2

T38 GALE, Daniel -2

T49 YEO, Sungjin -1

T49 CHOAT, Anthony -1

T49 GIBELLINI, James -1

T49 ZUNIC, Jordan -1

T49 HENDRY, Michael -1

T49 OGILVY, Geoff -1

T49 GRIFFIN, Matthew -1

T49 VOKE, Nick -1

T49 STRANGE, Scott -1

T49 MARTIN, Andrew -1

T49 HILL, Calum -1

T49 MILLAR, Matthew -1

T49 CAMPBELL, Andrew -1

T49 EAVES, Samuel -1

T49 MERONK, Adrian -1

T49 MCBRIDE, Kade -1

T49 MICHEL, Kyle -1

T49 CARTER, Jak -1

T49 CATLIN, John -1

T49 MURDOCH, Jack -1

T69 MAGNUS, Haraldur PAR

T69 HORSEY, David PAR

T69 BLAND, Adam PAR

T69 WILKIN, Aaron PAR

T69 MCKIBBIN, Tom PAR

T69 PAMPLING, Rod PAR

T69 CANTER, Laurie PAR

T69 BARRON, Haydn PAR

T69 GARCIA-HEREDIA, Alfredo PAR

T69 MARCHESANI, James PAR

T69 BARKER, Lachlan PAR

T69 ACKERMAN, Derek PAR.