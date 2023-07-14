Who is leading 2023 Genesis Scottish Open after Round 2? Day 2 leaderboard explored

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, world number three, leads the Genesis Scottish Open after the second round. McIlroy capitalized on the stability in his game to climb into first place.
McIlroy finished the second day at the Genesis Scottish Open with five birdies and one bogey and combined it with his -6 of the previous day to round 36 holes with an excellent -10. He is confirming the predictions that placed him as one of the players with better odds to reach victory.
Englishman Tyrrell Hatton had the best second round of the entire Genesis Scottish Open with -8. With this, he climbed 44 places to T2. The other occupants of the second position are Tom Kim, who was also very good with -7, and the leader of the first day, Byeon Hun An.
An was not able to get near to his performance of the first day, as he was unable to get past even par with three bogeys and the same amount of birdies. However, his exceptional first round has him squarely in contention for the title.
The main favorite at the Genesis Scottish Open, according to the predictions of the specialized sites before the tournament, Scottie Scheffler, came close to the quality he can display. He played a bogey-free round with five birdies. With this, Scheffler was placed T7, a jump of 19 places from Thursday.
The cut line of the Scottish Open was set at -2. A total of 77 players made it through and will be playing on the weekend.
Genesis Scottish Open leaderboard after Round 2
Below is the Genesis Scottish Open leaderboard after Round 2. Only players who made the cut are included: