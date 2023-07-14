Who is leading 2023 Genesis Scottish Open after Round 2? Day 2 leaderboard explored

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, world number three, leads the Genesis Scottish Open after the second round. McIlroy capitalized on the stability in his game to climb into first place.

McIlroy finished the second day at the Genesis Scottish Open with five birdies and one bogey and combined it with his -6 of the previous day to round 36 holes with an excellent -10. He is confirming the predictions that placed him as one of the players with better odds to reach victory.

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton had the best second round of the entire Genesis Scottish Open with -8. With this, he climbed 44 places to T2. The other occupants of the second position are Tom Kim, who was also very good with -7, and the leader of the first day, Byeon Hun An.

An was not able to get near to his performance of the first day, as he was unable to get past even par with three bogeys and the same amount of birdies. However, his exceptional first round has him squarely in contention for the title.

The main favorite at the Genesis Scottish Open, according to the predictions of the specialized sites before the tournament, Scottie Scheffler, came close to the quality he can display. He played a bogey-free round with five birdies. With this, Scheffler was placed T7, a jump of 19 places from Thursday.

The cut line of the Scottish Open was set at -2. A total of 77 players made it through and will be playing on the weekend.

Genesis Scottish Open leaderboard after Round 2

Below is the Genesis Scottish Open leaderboard after Round 2. Only players who made the cut are included:

1 Rory McIlroy

T2 Tyrrell Hatton

T2 Tom Kim

T5 Brian Harman

T5 Sam Burns

T7 Scottie Scheffler

T7 Padraig Harrington

T7 Nicolai Hojgaard

T10 Rickie Fowler

T10 Max Homa

T10 Daniel Hillier

T10 Grant Forrest

T10 Sebastian Soderberg

T10 Ewen Ferguson

T10 Marcel Schneider

T17 Gavin Kyle Green

T17 Romain Langasque

T17 Erik van Rooyen

T17 Harry Hall

T17 Shane Lowry

T17 Will Gordon

T17 Tom Hoge

T17 Wyndham Clark

T17 K.H. Lee

T17 J.T. Poston

T17 Joakim Lagergren

T17 Thorbjørn Olesen

T29 Viktor Hovland

T29 Yannik Paul

T29 Davis Riley

T29 Kurt Kitayama

T29 Connor Syme

T29 Ben Griffin

T29 Ryan Fox

T29 Ashun Wu

T29 David Lingmerth

T29 Eric Cole

T29 Robert MacIntyre

T29 Dale Whitnell

T29 Thomas Detry

T29 Garrick Higgo

T29 Tommy Fleetwood

T29 Xander Schauffele

T45 Ben Martin

T45 Tapio Pulkkanen

T45 Joost Luiten

T45 Min Woo Lee

T45 Sean Crocker

T45 Matt Wallace

T45 Justin Thomas

T45 Sami Valimaki

T45 Corey Conners

T45 Alexander Björk

T45 Dan Bradbury

T45 Lee Hodges

T45 Jordan Smith

T45 Calum Hill

T59 Nick Taylor

T59 Marcel Siem

T59 Matthew Jordan

T59 Jorge Campillo

T59 Lucas Herbert

T59 Richie Ramsay

T59 Andrew Putnam

T59 Maximilian Kieffer

T59 Guido Migliozzi

T59 Billy Horschel

T59 Gary Woodland

T59 Victor Perez

T59 Luke List

T59 Austin Eckroat

T59 Adri Arnaus

T59 Julien Brun

T59 Antoine Rozner

T59 Tom McKibbin

T59 Ben Taylor