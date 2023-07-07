Who is leading the 2023 John Deere Classic? PGA Tour event’s Day 1 leaderboard explored

Sweden's Jonas Blixt leads the John Deere Classic by two strokes after a spectacular first round. It was a very fortunate day for him, with two eagles and a back nine completed with only 29 strokes.

Blixt played his front nine of the John Deere Classic with neither joy nor glory, with an eagle, a bogey, and a birdie. But the best was yet to come - he strung together par-birdie-par-birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie-birdie-par-birdie to finish the back nine with -7 and -9 for the round.

Blixt, 39, has played 229 PGA Tour tournaments, with three victories. His last win was at the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He teed up at the John Deere Classic as the 842nd golfer in the world, according to the Official World Golf Ranking.

Finishing second at the John Deere Classic was Grayson Murray, who carded six birdies, an eagle, and a bogey to finish at -7. Six players tied for third place, including the world's top-ranked player, Cameron Young.

John Deer Classic full leaderboard after First Round

The following is the full leaderboard of the John Deere Classic after Day 1:

1 Blixt, Jonas -9

2 Murray, Greyson -7

T3 Sigg, Greyson -6

T3 Higgo, Garrick -6

T3 Schenk, Adam -6

T3 Lashley, Nate -6

T3 Werenski, Richy -6

T3 Young, Cameron -6

T9 Power, Seamus -5

T9 Todd, Brendon -5

T9 Smalley, Alex -5

T9 Bhatia, Akshay -5

T9 Mouw, William -5

T14 Hickok, Kramer -4

T14 Hubbard, Mark -4

T14 Walker, Jimmy -4

T14 Goya, Tano -4

T14 An, Byeong Hun -4

T14 Hardy, Nick -4

T14 Kodaira, Satoshi -4

T14 Stroud, Chris -4

T14 Kuest, Peter -4

T23 Gribble, Cody -3

T23 Stuard, Brian -3

T23 NeSmith, Matt -3

T23 Jaeger, Stephan -3

T23 Endycott, Harrison -3

T23 Kirk, Chris -3

T23 McCarthy, Denny -3

T23 Mitchell, Keith -3

T23 Blair, Zac -3

T23 Thompson, Davis -3

T23 Poston, J.T. -3

T23 Echavarria, Nico -3

T23 Aberg, Ludvig -3

T23 Champ, Cameron -3

T23 Dahmen, Joel -3

T23 Garnett, Brice -3

T23 Daffue, MJ -3

T23 Matthews, Brandon -3

T41 Merritt, Troy -2

T41 Hossler, Beau -2

T41 Palmer, Ryan -2

T41 Svensson, Adam -2

T41 Henley, Russell -2

T41 Kuchar, Matt -2

T41 Reavie, Chez -2

T41 Landry, Andrew -2

T41 Moore, Ryan -2

T41 Novak, Andrew -2

T41 Cook, Austin -2

T41 Bryan, Wesley -2

T41 Roy, Kevin -2

T41 Steelman, Ross -2

T41 Higgs, Harry -2

T41 McGirt, William -2

T41 Kang, Sung -2

T41 Alexander, Tyson -2

T41 Glover, Lucas -2

T41 Grillo, Emiliano -2

T41 Cole, Eric -2

T41 Martin, Ben -2

T41 Byrd, Jonathan -2

T64 Rodgers, Patrick -1

T64 Yu, Kevin -1

T64 van Rooyen, Erik -1

T64 Hadwin, Adam -1

T64 Mullinax, Trey -1

T64 Moore, Taylor -1

T64 Knox, Russell -1

T64 Hadley, Chesson -1

T64 Hahn, James -1

T64 Dufner, Jason -1

T64 Ernst, Derek -1

T64 Ghim, Doug -1

T64 Sargent, Gordon -1

T64 Kraft, Kelly -1

T64 Points, D.A. -1

T64 Wu, Dylan -1

T64 Ogilvy, Geoff -1

T64 Lamely, Derek -1

T64 Duncan, Tyler -1

T64 Ramey, Chad -1

T64 Laird, Martin -1

T64 Baddeley, Aaron -1

T64 Shelton, Robby -1

T64 Stanley, Kyle -1

T64 Kuhl, Tommy -1

T89 Atwal, Arjun E

T89 Kizzire, Patton E

T89 Herman, Jim E

T89 Brehm, Ryan E

T89 Snedeker, Brandt E

T89 Griffin, Lanto E

T89 Collins, Chad E

T89 Malnati, Peter E

T89 Chappell, Kevin E

T89 McGreevy, Max E

T89 Dou, Zecheng E

T89 Harrington, Scott E

T89 Long, Adam E

T89 Brown, Scott E

T89 Bezuidenhout, Christiaan E

T89 Kim, Michael E

T89 Lee, K.H. E

T89 Streb, Robert E

T89 Frittelli, Dylan E

T89 Ryder, Sam E

T89 Streelman, Kevin E

T89 Noh, S.Y. E

T89 Lipsky, David E

T89 Smotherman, Austin E

T89 Gerard, Ryan E

T89 Yuan, Carl E

T115 Norlander, Henrik +1

T115 Tarren, Callum +1

T115 Johnson, Zach +1

T115 Watney, Nick +1

T115 Lebioda, Hank +1

T115 Onishi, Kaito +1

T115 Kim, S.H. +1

T115 Haley II, Paul +1

T115 Taylor, Nick +1

T115 Whaley, Vince +1

T115 Trainer, Martin +1

T115 Chalmers, Greg +1

T115 Tway, Kevin +1

T115 Westmoreland, Kyle +1

T115 Katsurogawa, Yuto +1

T115 Cone, Trevor +1

T115 Larson, Anders +1

T133 Núñez, Augusto +2

T133 Straka, Sepp +2

T133 Stevens, Sam +2

T133 Thorbjornsen, Michael +2

T133 Werbylo, Trevor +2

T138 Gainey, Tommy +3

T138 Percy, Cameron +3

T138 Redman, Doc +3

T138 O'Hair, Sean +3

T138 Lingmerth, David +3

T138 Bramlett, Joseph +3

T144 Young, Carson +4

T144 Schwab, Matthias +4

T144 Taylor, Ben +4

T144 Montgomery, Taylor +4

T144 Grant, Brent +4

T149 Barnes, Ricky +5

T149 Byrd, Marcus +5

T149 Piercy, Scott +5

T149 Armour, Ryan +5

T153 Gligic, Michael +6

T153 Schmid, Matti +6

T153 Giannetto, Jay +6

T153 Gordon, Will +6

Poll : 0 votes