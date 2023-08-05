Who is leading the 2023 Wyndham Championship after Round 2? Day 2 leaderboard explored

Russell Henley remains the leader of the Wyndham Championship after the second round. The cut line was finally set at -2, and 74 players made it through.

Henley had another solid round at the Wyndham Championship, carding -4 in the round to finish -12 overall. Five birdies and just one bogey form his tally for the day.

Billy Horschel moved up 14 places on the leaderboard and is now second in the Wyndham Championship, just one stroke behind Henley. This is the result of an excellent second round, in which he had seven birdies, one eagle, and only one bogey, to close the day with -8 and -11 overall.

The player who probably attracts the most attention in the tournament, Justin Thomas, was up to the 12th hole with the rope around his neck. However, he managed to find again his pace on the back nine, with three birdies and no bogeys. He improved significantly his performance of the previous day and is now T21 with -5.

Wyndham Championship leaderboard after day 2

Below is the leaderboard of the Wyndham Championship after the second round. Only players who made the cut are included:

1 Russell Henley-12

2 Billy Horschel -11

T3 Adam Svensson -10

T3 Lucas Glover -10

T3 Byeong Hun An -10

T3 Brendon Todd -10

T7 Ludvig Aberg -8

T7 J.T. Poston -7

T7 Troy Merritt -7

T7 Brandon Wu -7

T7 Stephan Jaeger -7

T13 Andrew Novak -6

T13 Tyler Duncan -6

T13 Chesson Hadley -6

T13 Eric Cole -6

T13 Robert Streb -6

T13 Nate Lashley -6

T13 Davis Thompson -6

T13 Max McGreevy -6

T13 Nicolai Hojgaard -6

T21 Richy Werenski -5

T21 Cameron Davis -5

T21 Sungjae Im -5

T21 Luke Donald -5

T21 Kelly Kraft -5

T21 Peter Kuest -5

T21 Justin Thomas -5

T21 Matt Wallace -5

T21 Nick Hardy -5

T21 Charley Hoffman -5

T31 Greyson Sigg -4

T31 Carson Young -4

T31 Matt Kuchar -4

T31 Webb Simpson -4

T31 Kyle Westmoreland -4

T31 Adam Scott -4

T31 Taylor Moore -4

T31 Scott Stallings -4

T31 Carl Yuan -4

T40 Austin Smotherman -3

T40 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -3

T40 Ryan Brehm -3

T40 Si Woo Kim -3

T40 Michael Kim -3

T40 Jim Herman -3

T40 Gary Woodland -3

T40 Shane Lowry -3

T40 Joel Dahmen -3

T40 Brandt Snedeker -3

T40 Thomas Detry -3

T40 Doug Ghim -3

T40 Ryan Gerard -3

T53 Scott Piercy -2

T53 Martin Laird -2

T53 Harris English -2

T53 Vincent Norrman -2

T53 Alex Noren -2

T53 Andrew Putnam -2

T53 Wesley Bryan -2

T53 Matthew NeSmith -2

T53 Adam Schenk -2

T53 Michael Gligic -2

T53 Nicholas Lindheim -2

T53 Matthias Schmid -2

T53 Dylan Wu -2

T53 Sam Burns -2

T53 Chez Reavie -2

T53 Trey Mullinax -2

T53 J.J. Spaun -2

T53 Sam Ryder -2

T53 David Lipsky -2

T53 C.T. Pan -2

T53 Zecheng Dou -2

T53 Sam Bennet -2