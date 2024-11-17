Who is leading the 2024 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge after day 3? Leaderboard explored

The 2024 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge was completed on Saturday, November 16 at Pelican Golf Club, Florida. Charley Hull continues to lead the event, now by one stroke.

Hull is the leader at 12-under in the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge. Weiwei Zhang and Nelly Korda are tied for second at 11 under.

Expand Tweet

Trending

2024 ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge Day 3 Leaderboard

Here is the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge leaderboard after round 3. Only the top 50 are included:

1 Charley Hull -12

T2 Weiwei Zhang -11

T2 Nelly Korda -11

T4 Jin Hee Im -9

T4 Wichanee Meechai -9

6 Olivia Cowan -8

T7 Minami Katsu -7

T7 Bailey Tardy -7

T7 Gaby Lopez -7

T7 Rose Zhang -7

T11 Albane Valenzuela -6

T11 Lilia Vu -6

T11 Hyo Joon Jang -6

T11 Linn Grant -6

T11 Minjee Lee -6

T11 Carlota Ciganda -6

T17 Haeran Ryu -5

T17 Lydia Ko -5

T17 Hinako Shibuno -5

T17 Celine Boutier -5

T17 Nasa Hataoka -5

T17 Alexa Pano -5

T17 Mi Hyang Lee -5

T24 Lauren Coughlin -4

T24 Auston Kim -4

T24 Bianca Pagdanganan -4

T24 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -4

T24 Celine Borge -4

T24 Allisen Corpuz -4

T24 Sei Young Kim -4

T31 Savannah Grewal -3

T31 Ruoning Yin -3

T31 Megan Khang -3

T31 Jiwon Jeon -3

T31 Ally Ewing -3

T36 Brittany Lincicome -2

T36 Lindy Duncan -2

T36 Amanda Doherty -2

T36 Gabriela Ruffels -2

T36 A Lim Kim -2

T36 Alena Sharp -2

T36 Arpichaya Yubol -2

T43 Esther Henseleit -1

T43 Ariya Jutanugarn -1

T45 Rachel Kuehn (a) E

T45 Patty Tavatanakit E

T45 Anna Nordqvist E

T45 Jasmine Suwannapura E

T45 Elizabeth Szokol E

T45 Amy Yang E

Charley Hull carded five birdies and three bogeys in the third round of the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge to maintain her lead. At the end of her round, Hull had this to say (via LPGA Tour News Service)

"I played pretty solid. I felt like I played well all day. I had a bit of an unlucky shot on the par 3 (15). Just kind of caught the downslope and just bounced on. I just felt like I was pretty solid all day. Shame to finish on a bogey, but it was a good up-and-down."

Weiwei Zheng carded the best score of the day (8-under) to move up 20 places on the leaderboard and into a tie for second place in the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge. The Chinese player carded nine birdies and one bogey.

Nelly Korda had a difficult start to the third round of the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge with two bogeys and no birdies in the first seven holes. However, the world number one bounced back in style, carding six birdies and one bogey in the last 11 holes to finish the round at three under par.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback