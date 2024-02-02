Who is leading the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after round 1? Day 1 leaderboard explored 

Thomas Detry carded 9-under-63 on Thursday to take the single-stroke lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He sank a birdie on the par-4, 18th, to take the lead over Patrick Cantlay, who shot 64. He made 10 birdies and a bogey playing at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

Cantlay sank eight birdies in his bogey-free first round at Spyglass Hill. Matthieu Pavon led the Pebble Beach Golf Links after shooting a 7-under 65 and is currently placed solo third after the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Here's the leaderboard for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after the opening round:

1. Thomas Detry (SH): -9

2. Patrick Cantlay (SH): -8

3. Matthieu Pavon (PB): -7

T4. Emiliano Grillo (SH): -6

T4. Si Woo Kim (PB): -6

T6. Rickie Fowler (SH): -5

T6. Collin Morikawa (PB): -5

T8. Ludvig Åberg (SH): -4

T8. Eric Cole (PB): -4

T8. Denny McCarthy (PB): -4

T8. Sam Burns (SH): -4

T8. Justin Rose (SH): -4

T8. Justin Thomas (SH): -4

T14. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (PB): -3

T14. Taylor Montgomery (PB): -3

T14. Tommy Fleetwood (SH): -3

T14. Kurt Kitayama (PB): -3

T14. Scottie Scheffler (SH): -3

T14. Max Homa (PB): -3

T14. Sepp Straka (SH): -3

T14. Viktor Hovland (SH): -3

T14. Mark Hubbard (PB): -3

T14. Erik van Rooyen (PB): -3

T14. Matt Fitzpatrick (PB): -3

T14. Matt Kuchar (PB): -3

T14. Jason Day (SH): -3

T14. Peter Malnati (PB): -3

T14. Beau Hossler (SH): -3

T29. Brendon Todd (PB): -2

T29. Lee Hodges (SH): -2

T29. Sahith Theegala (SH): -2

T29. S.H. Kim (PB): -2

T29. Adam Svensson (PB): -2

T29. Cam Davis (SH): -2

T29. J.T. Poston (SH): -2

T29. Corey Conners (SH): -2

T29. Taylor Moore (SH): -2

T29. Keegan Bradley (SH): -2

T39. Rory McIlroy (SH): -1

T39. Cameron Young (SH): -1

T39. Sam Ryder (PB): -1

T39. Chris Kirk (SH): -1

T39. Tom Kim (PB): -1

T39. Nick Taylor (PB): -1

T39. Davis Riley (SH): -1

T39. Nick Hardy (PB): -1

T39. Tom Hoge (SH): -1

T39. Alex Noren (PB): -1

T39. Byeong Hun An (SH): -1

T50. Andrew Putnam (SH): E

T50. Russell Henley (PB): E

T50. Sungjae Im (PB): E

T50. Brian Harman (SH): E

T50. Maverick McNealy (PB): E

T50. Luke List (PB): E

T50. Kevin Yu (SH): E

T50. Adam Scott (SH): E

T50. Seamus Power (PB): E

T50. Tony Finau (PB): E

T50. Jordan Spieth (SH): E

T50. Wyndham Clark (SH): E

T62. Grayson Murray (SH): +1

T62. Adam Hadwin (PB): +1

T62. Webb Simpson (PB): +1

T62. Alex Smalley (PB): +1

T62. Stephan Jaeger (SH): +1

T62. Lucas Glover (PB): +1

T62. Xander Schauffele (PB): +1

T62. Brandon Wu (PB): +1

T62. J.J. Spaun (PB): +1

T71. Ben Griffin (PB): +2

T71. Adam Schenk (SH): +2

T71. Keith Mitchell (SH): +2

T71. Nicolai Højgaard (SH): +2

T75. Hideki Matsuyama (SH): +3

T75. Harris English (PB): +3

T77. Hayden Buckley (PB): +4

T77. Mackenzie Hughes (SH): +4

T77. Patrick Rodgers (PB): +4

T77. Nick Dunlap (PB): +4