Who is leading the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after round 2? Day 2 leaderboard explored 

Though Thomas Detry carded a 2-under 70 on Friday, he was able to hold his lead at the end of the day at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He was also joined by Ludvig Aberg and Scottie Scheffler at 11-under after 36 holes.

Aberg shot 7-under-65 in the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to move seven spots up. Scheffler sank two back-to-back birdies on the final two holes of his round to close the day with a bogey-free 64.

Patrick Cantlay shot 2-under 70 and was one stroke back to take a solo fourth place at Pebble Beach. Justin Thomas, Emiliano Grillo, and Matthieu Pavon were tied for fifth at 9-under after two rounds of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard explored after the Friday round

Scottie Scheffler during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round Two

Here's the complete leaderboard for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 after the second round:

T1. Thomas Detry (PB): -11

T1. Ludvig Åberg (PB): -11

T1. Scottie Scheffler (PB): -11

4. Patrick Cantlay (PB): -10

T5. Justin Thomas (PB): -9

T5. Emiliano Grillo (PB): -9

T5. Matthieu Pavon (SH): -9

T8. Keegan Bradley (PB): -8

T8. Beau Hossler (PB): -8

T10. Collin Morikawa (SH): -7

T10. Tom Hoge (PB): -7

T10. Matt Fitzpatrick (SH): -7

T10. Si Woo Kim (SH): -7

T10. Peter Malnati (SH): -7

T10. Sam Burns (PB): -7

T10. Sahith Theegala (PB): -7

T10. Mark Hubbard (SH): -7

T18. J.T. Poston (PB): -6

T18. Rickie Fowler (PB): -6

T18. Denny McCarthy (SH): -6

T18. Sam Ryder (SH): -6

T18. Tom Kim (SH): -6

T23. Erik van Rooyen (SH): -5

T23. Cam Davis (PB): -5

T23. Matt Kuchar (SH): -5

T23. Wyndham Clark (PB): -5

T23. Nicolai Højgaard (PB): -5

T23. Alex Noren (SH): -5

T23. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SH): -5

T23. Eric Cole (SH): -5

T23. Justin Rose (PB): -5

T23. Adam Scott (PB): -5

T23. Luke List (SH): -5

T34. S.H. Kim (SH): -4

T34. Taylor Moore (PB): -4

T34. Corey Conners (PB): -4

T34. Keith Mitchell (PB): -4

T34. Jason Day (PB): -4

T34. Taylor Montgomery (SH): -4

T34. Chris Kirk (PB): -4

T34. Adam Hadwin (SH): -4

T34. Sepp Straka (PB): -4

T34. Kevin Yu (PB): -4

T44. Seamus Power (SH): -3

T44. Jordan Spieth (PB): -3

T44. Andrew Putnam (PB): -3

T44. Ben Griffin (SH): -3

T44. Tommy Fleetwood (PB): -3

T44. Viktor Hovland (PB): -3

T44. Maverick McNealy (SH): -3

T44. Alex Smalley (SH): -3

T44. Webb Simpson (SH): -3

T53. Davis Riley (PB): -2

T53. Byeong Hun An (PB): -2

T53. Grayson Murray (PB): -2

T53. Brian Harman (PB): -2

T53. Max Homa (SH): -2

T58. Adam Svensson (SH): -1

T58. Brandon Wu (SH): -1

T58. Brendon Todd (SH): -1

T58. Kurt Kitayama (SH): -1

T62. Nick Hardy (SH): E

T62. Tony Finau (SH): E

T64. Adam Schenk (PB): +1

T64. Xander Schauffele (SH): +1

T64. Rory McIlroy (PB): +1

T64. Cameron Young (PB): +1

T64. Russell Henley (SH): +1

T64. Lee Hodges (PB): +1

T70. Hideki Matsuyama (PB): +2

T70. Mackenzie Hughes (PB): +2

T70. J.J. Spaun (SH): +2

T73. Lucas Glover (SH): +3

T73. Stephan Jaeger (PB): +3

T75. Sungjae Im (SH): +4

T75. Nick Taylor (SH): +4

77. Harris English (SH): +5

T78. Patrick Rodgers (SH): +6

T78. Nick Dunlap (SH): +6

T78. Hayden Buckley (SH): +6