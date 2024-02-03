Who is leading the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after round 2? Day 2 leaderboard explored 

Though Thomas Detry carded a 2-under 70 on Friday, he was able to hold his lead at the end of the day at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He was also joined by Ludvig Aberg and Scottie Scheffler at 11-under after 36 holes.
Aberg shot 7-under-65 in the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to move seven spots up. Scheffler sank two back-to-back birdies on the final two holes of his round to close the day with a bogey-free 64.
Patrick Cantlay shot 2-under 70 and was one stroke back to take a solo fourth place at Pebble Beach. Justin Thomas, Emiliano Grillo, and Matthieu Pavon were tied for fifth at 9-under after two rounds of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard explored after the Friday round
Here's the complete leaderboard for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 after the second round:
- T1. Thomas Detry (PB): -11
- T1. Ludvig Åberg (PB): -11
- T1. Scottie Scheffler (PB): -11
- 4. Patrick Cantlay (PB): -10
- T5. Justin Thomas (PB): -9
- T5. Emiliano Grillo (PB): -9
- T5. Matthieu Pavon (SH): -9
- T8. Keegan Bradley (PB): -8
- T8. Beau Hossler (PB): -8
- T10. Collin Morikawa (SH): -7
- T10. Tom Hoge (PB): -7
- T10. Matt Fitzpatrick (SH): -7
- T10. Si Woo Kim (SH): -7
- T10. Peter Malnati (SH): -7
- T10. Sam Burns (PB): -7
- T10. Sahith Theegala (PB): -7
- T10. Mark Hubbard (SH): -7
- T18. J.T. Poston (PB): -6
- T18. Rickie Fowler (PB): -6
- T18. Denny McCarthy (SH): -6
- T18. Sam Ryder (SH): -6
- T18. Tom Kim (SH): -6
- T23. Erik van Rooyen (SH): -5
- T23. Cam Davis (PB): -5
- T23. Matt Kuchar (SH): -5
- T23. Wyndham Clark (PB): -5
- T23. Nicolai Højgaard (PB): -5
- T23. Alex Noren (SH): -5
- T23. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SH): -5
- T23. Eric Cole (SH): -5
- T23. Justin Rose (PB): -5
- T23. Adam Scott (PB): -5
- T23. Luke List (SH): -5
- T34. S.H. Kim (SH): -4
- T34. Taylor Moore (PB): -4
- T34. Corey Conners (PB): -4
- T34. Keith Mitchell (PB): -4
- T34. Jason Day (PB): -4
- T34. Taylor Montgomery (SH): -4
- T34. Chris Kirk (PB): -4
- T34. Adam Hadwin (SH): -4
- T34. Sepp Straka (PB): -4
- T34. Kevin Yu (PB): -4
- T44. Seamus Power (SH): -3
- T44. Jordan Spieth (PB): -3
- T44. Andrew Putnam (PB): -3
- T44. Ben Griffin (SH): -3
- T44. Tommy Fleetwood (PB): -3
- T44. Viktor Hovland (PB): -3
- T44. Maverick McNealy (SH): -3
- T44. Alex Smalley (SH): -3
- T44. Webb Simpson (SH): -3
- T53. Davis Riley (PB): -2
- T53. Byeong Hun An (PB): -2
- T53. Grayson Murray (PB): -2
- T53. Brian Harman (PB): -2
- T53. Max Homa (SH): -2
- T58. Adam Svensson (SH): -1
- T58. Brandon Wu (SH): -1
- T58. Brendon Todd (SH): -1
- T58. Kurt Kitayama (SH): -1
- T62. Nick Hardy (SH): E
- T62. Tony Finau (SH): E
- T64. Adam Schenk (PB): +1
- T64. Xander Schauffele (SH): +1
- T64. Rory McIlroy (PB): +1
- T64. Cameron Young (PB): +1
- T64. Russell Henley (SH): +1
- T64. Lee Hodges (PB): +1
- T70. Hideki Matsuyama (PB): +2
- T70. Mackenzie Hughes (PB): +2
- T70. J.J. Spaun (SH): +2
- T73. Lucas Glover (SH): +3
- T73. Stephan Jaeger (PB): +3
- T75. Sungjae Im (SH): +4
- T75. Nick Taylor (SH): +4
- 77. Harris English (SH): +5
- T78. Patrick Rodgers (SH): +6
- T78. Nick Dunlap (SH): +6
- T78. Hayden Buckley (SH): +6