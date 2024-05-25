Who is leading the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after day 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge was played this Friday, May 24, at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. During the day, the 36-hole cut was made and players overcame it.

Davis Riley leads the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge with a score of 10 under. Riley has a two-stroke lead over Hayden Buckley and Pierceson Cody, who are tied for second.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge day 2 leaderboard

Below is the leaderboard for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. Only players who made the cut are included:

1 Davis Riley -10

T2 Hayden Buckley -8

T2 Pierceson Coody -8

T4 Sungjae Im -6

T4 Keegan Bradley -6

T4 Sepp Straka -6

T7 Ryan Fox -5

T7 Kevin Tway -5

T7 Robby Shelton -5

T7 Brian Harman -5

T7 Tony Finau -5

T12 Gary Woodland -4

T12 Webb Simpson -4

T12 Denny McCarthy -4

T15 Matt NeSmith -3

T15 Matt Kuchar -3

T15 Scottie Scheffler -3

T15 Tom Kim -3

T15 Ryan Moore -3

T15 S.H. Kim -3

T15 J.T. Poston -3

T15 Adam Scott -3

T15 Collin Morikawa -3

T15 Min Woo Lee -3

T25 Jordan Spieth -2

T25 Kevin Yu -2

T25 Zach Johnson -2

T25 Brendon Todd -2

T25 Alejandro Tosti -2

T30 Ben Martin -1

T30 Lucas Glover -1

T30 Daniel Berger -1

T30 K.H. Lee -1

T30 Joseph Bramlett -1

T30 C.T. Pan -1

T30 Patrick Rodgers -1

T30 Chandler Phillips -1

T30 Martin Laird -1

T30 Cam Davis -1

T30 Rickie Fowler -1

T30 Keith Mitchell -1

T30 David Lipsky -1

T43 Doug Ghim E

T43 Joel Dahmen E

T43 Billy Horschel E

T43 Tom Hoge E

T43 Charley Hoffman E

T43 Tyler Duncan E

T43 Thomas Detry E

T43 Davis Thompson E

T43 Christiaan Bezuidenhout E

T52 Callum Tarren +1

T52 Kevin Streelman +1

T52 Adam Svensson +1

T52 Peter Malnati +1

T52 Austin Smotherman +1

T52 Justin Rose +1

T52 Mac Meissner +1

T52 Victor Perez +1

T60 Mark Hubbard +2

T60 Emiliano Grillo +2

T60 Lee Hodges +2

T60 Maverick McNealy +2

T60 Aaron Rai +2

T60 Nick Hardy +2

T60 Si Woo Kim +2

T60 Kevin Kisner +2

T60 Vincent Norrman +2

T60 Troy Merritt +2

T60 Parker Coody +2

T60 Ben Silverman +2

Davis Riley carded the best second round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge (tied with Sungjae Im) with six birdies and no bogeys (64), allowing him to climb three spots to top the leaderboard.

However, the biggest climb of the second round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge came from Im himself, who climbed 48 places to T4. The Korean played with seven birdies and one bogey.

Scottie Scheffler was seen with some inconsistencies with the greens at Colonial Country Club at the start of the second round. However, he concluded the Charles Schwab Challenge date with a score of 5 under after carding five birdies with no bogeys.

Scheffler is T15 with a score of 3 under for 36 holes, seven strokes behind the leader.