Who is leading the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after day 3? Leaderboard explored

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge played its third round this Saturday, May 25, despite the passing of Grayson Murray. In fact, Murray's own family members asked the PGA Tour not to stop the tournament, as the late player would have wanted it to.

Davis Riley continues to lead the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, now with a score of 14 under. Riley is four strokes ahead of world number one Scottie Scheffler.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge day 3 leaderboard

Below is the leaderboard for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after the third round:

1 Davis Riley -14

2 Scottie Scheffler -10

T3 Pierceson Coody -9

T3 Hayden Buckley -9

5 Robby Shelton -8

6 Tony Finau -7

T7 Collin Morikawa -6

T7 Kevin Tway -6

T7 Keegan Bradley -6

T7 Sungjae Im -6

T11 Keith Mitchell -5

T11 David Lipsky -5

T11 Rickie Fowler -5

T11 Alejandro Tosti -5

T11 Min Woo Lee -5

T11 Tom Kim -5

T11 Sepp Straka -5

T18 Davis Thompson -4

T18 J.T. Poston -4

T18 Adam Scott -4

T18 S.H. Kim -4

T18 Denny McCarthy -4

T18 Gary Woodland -4

T18 Ryan Fox -4

T25 Mac Meissner -3

T25 Ryan Moore -3

T25 Justin Rose -3

T25 Billy Horschel -3

T25 C.T. Pan -3

T25 Patrick Rodgers -3

T25 Brian Harman -3

T32 Lee Hodges -2

T32 Cam Davis -2

T32 Ben Martin -2

T32 Kevin Kisner -2

T32 Joel Dahmen -2

T32 Chandler Phillips -2

T32 Martin Laird -2

T39 Ben Silverman -1

T39 Si Woo Kim -1

T39 Aaron Rai -1

T39 Adam Svensson -1

T39 Zach Johnson -1

T39 Brendon Todd -1

T39 Jordan Spieth -1

T39 Matt NeSmith -1

T47 Christiaan Bezuidenhout E

T47 Doug Ghim E

T47 K.H. Lee E

T47 Lucas Glover E

T47 Daniel Berger E

T47 Kevin Yu E

T47 Matt Kuchar E

T54 Thomas Detry +1

T54 Tom Hoge +1

T54 Joseph Bramlett +1

T54 Webb Simpson +1

T58 Vincent Norrman +2

T58 Troy Merritt +2

T58 Nick Hardy +2

T58 Maverick McNealy +2

T58 Victor Perez +2

T63 Mark Hubbard +3

T63 Parker Coody +3

T63 Austin Smotherman +3

T63 Callum Tarren +3

T67 Peter Malnati +4

T67 Charley Hoffman +4

T69 Emiliano Grillo +5

T69 Kevin Streelman +5

T69 Tyler Duncan +5

Davis Riley carded six birdies and two bogeys to hold on to first place in the Charles Schwab Challenge and will play the final round four strokes ahead of his closest competitor, Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler played the best second round (63) of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge to climb 13 spots to place second. Scheffler's performance included seven birdies with no bogeys.

Several players participating in the event expressed their grief at the passing of Grayson Murray. Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson, for example, did so when interviewed on the television broadcast, while Akshai Bhatia took to social media.