Who is leading the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson after day 2? Leaderboard explored

The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson managed to complete its second round this Friday, May 3, to overcome the delay suffered on the first day. The cut after 36 holes was set at 6 under and 66 players made it through.

Jake Knapp leads the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with a score of 14 under. Two players trail him by one stroke, while five others are three strokes or less out of first place.

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Day 2 leaderboard

Here is the CJ Cup Byron Nelson leaderboard after the second round (only players who made the cut are included):

1 Jake Knapp -14

T2 Troy Merritt -13

T2 Matt Wallace -13

4 Kelly Kraft -12

T5 Davis Riley -11

T5 Taylor Pendrith -11

T5 Keith Mitchell -11

T5 Ben Kohles -11

T9 Aaron Rai -10

T9 S.H. Kim -10

T9 Taiga Semikawa -10

T9 Alex Noren -10

T13 Adam Schenk -9

T13 Nick Dunlap -9

T13 Byeong Hun An -9

T13 Zach Johnson -9

T13 Si Woo Kim -9

T13 K.H. Lee -9

T13 Martin Laird -9

T13 Vince Whaley -9

T13 Harrison Endycott -9

T13 Jorge Campillo -9

T13 Ben Griffin -9

T13 Max McGreevy -9

T25 Alex Smalley -8

T25 Stephan Jaeger -8

T25 Adam Scott -8

T25 Min Woo Lee -8

T25 Austin Cook -8

T25 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -8

T25 Rafael Campos -8

T25 Kevin Dougherty -8

T25 David Skinns -8

T25 Daniel Berger -8

T25 Maverick McNealy -8

T36 Beau Hossler -7

T36 Hayden Buckley -7

T36 Brandt Snedeker -7

T36 Kevin Tway -7

T36 Andrew Novak -7

T36 Tyson Alexander -7

T36 Tom Whitney -7

T36 Justin Lower -7

T36 Kevin Chappell -7

T36 Scott Piercy -7

T36 Patton Kizzire -7

T36 Tom Hoge -7

T36 Mackenzie Hughes -7

T36 S.Y. Noh -7

T36 Nico Echavarria -7

T36 Aaron Baddeley -7

T36 Ryo Hisatsune -7

T36 Kris Kim(a) -7

T54 Carson Young -6

T54 Dylan Wu -6

T54 Sung Kang -6

T54 Sam Stevens -6

T54 Joel Dahmen -6

T54 Luke List -6

T54 Henrik Norlander -6

T54 Tom Kim -6

T54Jason Day -6

T54 Mark Hubbard -6

T54 Ben Martin -6

T54 Chris Gotterup -6

T54 Ryan McCormick -6

Jake Knapp carded his second round of 64 at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson to top the leaderboard. He is just the third player to shoot 64 or better in his first two rounds of the event, joining Scottie Scheffler (2023) and Tiger Woods (1997).

Amateur Kris Kim made the cut, and at 16 years, seven months and three days, is the youngest player to make the cut on the PGA Tour since Kyle Suppa at the 2015 Sony Open. Kim is also the youngest player to make the cut at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, surpassing Jordan Spieth.