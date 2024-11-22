Who is leading the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship after day 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the CME Group Tour Championship concluded this Friday, November 22, at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida. Several of the top favorites moved up the leaderboard.

Angel Yin leads the CME Group Tour Championship on 10-under par, two strokes ahead of Hye-Jin Choi and yesterday's leader Narin An.

2024 CME Group Tour Championship Day 2 Leaderboard

Here is the CME Group Tour Championship leaderboard after the second round:

1 Angel Yin -10

T2 Hye-Jin Choi -8

T2 Narin An -8

T4 Nelly Korda -6

T4 Jeeno Thitikul -6

T4 Ruoning Yin -6

T4 Ayaka Furue -6

T4 Amy Yang -6

T9 Charley Hull -5

T9 Jennifer Kupcho -5

T9 Lucy Li -5

T9 Nataliya Guseva -5

T9 Jin Young Ko -5

T14 Xiyu Lin -4

T14 Brooke M. Henderson -4

T14 Hannah Green -4

T14 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -4

T14 Linnea Strom -4

T14 Celine Boutier -4

T14 Linn Grant -4

T21 Lexi Thompson -3

T21 Ally Ewing -3

T21 Maja Stark -3

T21 Pajaree Anannarukarn -3

T21 Lydia Ko -3

T21 Albane Valenzuela -3

T27 Sei Young Kim -2

T27 Andrea Lee -2

T27 Haeran Ryu -2

T27 Chanettee Wannasaen -2

T27 Jasmine Suwannapura -2

T27 Hyo Joo Kim -2

T27 Grace Kim -2

T27 Mi Hyang Lee -2

T27 Nasa Hataoka -2

T27 Allisen Corpuz -2

T27 Marina Alex -2

T38 Yealimi Noh -1

T38 Mao Saigo -1

T38 Lilia Vu -1

T38 Rose Zhang -1

T38 Ryann O'Toole -1

T38 Yuka Saso -1

T38 Gabriela Ruffels -1

T45 Esther Henseleit E

T45 A Lim Kim E

T45 Sarah Schmelzel E

T45 Megan Khang E

T45 Carlota Ciganda E

T45 Minjee Lee E

T45 Ariya Jutanugarn E

T52 Patty Tavatanakit +1

T52 Lauren Coughlin +1

T52 Jin Hee Im +1

T52 Arpichaya Yubol +1

T52 Leona Maguire +1

57 Madelene Sagstrom +2

T58 Jenny Shin +3

T58 Moriya Jutanugarn +3

60 Bailey Tardy +6

Angel Yin carded six birdies and three bogeys in the second round of the CME Group Tour Championship. Yin is seeking her second LPGA Tour victory.

World number one Nelly Korda carded an eagle, four birdies and no bogeys in the second round of the CME Group Tour Championship. Korda climbed 40 spots on the leaderboard and is now tied for fourth.

Following her performance, Korda had this to say (via ASAP Sports):

"Golf is just crazy. You go from playing so well last week to not being able to find the center of the club face yesterday. Always humbles you, but what's that you love so much about it."

Other players who improved their position significantly from one day to the next were Charley Hull (41 places), Jeeno Thitikul (34 places) and Ruoning Yin (24 places).

