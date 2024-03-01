Who is leading the 2024 Cognizant Classic after Day 1? Round 1 leaderboard explored

Chad Ramey and S.H. Kim shared a single-stroke lead at the Cognizant Classic 2024 after shooting a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the opening round. Ramey sank seven birdies in the opening round, while Kim birdied five holes and eagled the par-5, third hole.

This is the first time in six starts this season that Ramey shot a first-round under 70. So far, he has missed three cuts in the last five starts.

At the post-round interview, he reflected on his first round at Cognizant Classic.

"I started off pretty strong from the get-go," he said. "Hit two solid shots on 1, made probably 25-foot putt or so, maybe 30 feet. Then the whole front side I was pretty solid through the bag. Hit it well, putted well, chipped in once. Very solid through the whole bag."

Andrew Novak, Ryan Moore, Austin Eckroat, Cameron Young, Chesson Hadley, and David Skinns were all tied for third after carding a 6-under 65 in the first round of the Cognizant Classic. Novak was going 7-under before the 20-foot par putt on the par-4, 7th, 17th hole of his round.

C.T. Pan, Billy Horschel, Sam Ryder, Bud Cauley, Chandler Keith Phillips, Erik van Rooyen, and Kevin Yu were tied for ninth at 5-under 66 after the starting round of the Cognizant Classic.

Defending champion Chris Kirk and thirteen other players were tied at 16 after shooting 4-under 67 in the opening round of the Cognizant Classic.

Leaderboard for the Cognizant Classic after Thursday's round explored

S.H. Kim shares the joint lead at the Cognizant Classic after the first day

Here's the leaderboard for the Cognizant Classic 2024 after the first round:

T1. Chad Ramey: -7

T1. S.H. Kim: -7

T3. Andrew Novak: -6

T3. Ryan Moore: -6

T3. Austin Eckroat: -6

T3. Cameron Young: -6

T3. Chesson Hadley: -6

T3. David Skinns: -6

T9. C.T. Pan: -5

T9. Billy Horschel: -5

T9. Sam Ryder: -5

T9. Bud Cauley: -5

T9. Chandler Keith Phillips: -5

T9: Erik van Rooyen: -5

T9. Kevin Yu: -5

T16. Byeong Hun An: -4

T16. Tom Whitney: -4

T16. Davis Thompson: -4

T16. Shane Lowry: -4

T16. Matthieu Pavon: -4

T16. Chris Kirk: -4

T16. Rory McIlroy: -4

T16. Nick Dunlap: -4

T16. Matt NeSmith: -4

T16. Garrick Higgo: -4

T16. Min Woo Lee: -4

T16. Nico Echavarria: -4

T16. Alex Noren: -4

T16. Victor Perez: -4

T30. Harry Hall: -3

T30. Mark Hubbard: -3

T30. Keith Mitchell: -3

T30. J.B. Holmes: -3

T30. Jake Knapp: -3

T30. Doug Ghim: -3

T30. Peter Malnati: -3

T30. Ryo Hisatsune: -3

T30. Martin Laird: -3

T30. Tyson Alexander: -3

T30. David Lipsky: -3

T30. Troy Merritt: -3

T30. Kevin Dougherty: -3

T30. Lucas Glover: -3

T30. Daniel Berger: -3

T30. Sepp Straka: -3

T30. Tom Kim: -3

T30. Ben Taylor: -3

T30. Carson Young: -3

T30. Joseph Bramlett: -3

T50. Hayden Buckley: -2

T50. K.H. Lee: -2

T50. Corey Conners: -2

T50. Camilo Villegas: -2

T50. J.T. Poston: -2

T50. Ryan Brehm: -2

T50. Beau Hossler: -2

T50. Ben Kohles: -2

T50. Justin Suh: -2

T50. Jimmy Stanger: -2

T50. Chan Kim: -2

T50. Alexander Björk: -2

T50. Rico Hoey: -2

T50. Parker Coody: -2

T50. Ryan Fox: -2

T50. Denny McCarthy: -2

T50. Justin Rose: -2

T50. Cameron Champ: -2

T50. Taylor Pendrith: -2

T50. Robert MacIntyre: -2

T50. Ben Silverman: -2

T71. Ben Martin: -1

T71. Maverick McNealy: -1

T71. Callum Tarren: -1

T71. Matt Wallace: -1

T71. Francesco Molinari: -1

T71. Stephan Jaeger: -1

T71. Max Greyserman: -1

T71. Tyler Collet: -1

T71. Michael Gligic: -1

T71. Jacob Bridgeman: -1

T71. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -1

T71. Greyson Sigg: -1

T71. Zac Blair: -1

T71. Luke List: -1

T71. Tom Hoge: -1

T71. Gary Woodland: -1

T71. Adam Svensson: -1

T71. Adam Schenk: -1

T71. Matt Fitzpatrick: -1

T71. Nate Lashley: -1

T71. Chris Gotterup: -1

T71. Chris Crawford: -1

T71. Norman Xiong: -1

T71. Joe Highsmith: -1

T95. Tyler Duncan:

T95. Alex Smalley:

T95. Nick Hardy: E

T95. Zach Johnson:

T95. Davis Riley:

T95. Akshay Bhatia:

T95. Adrien Dumont de Chassart:

T95. Jorge Campillo: E

T95. Ben Griffin: E

T95. Taylor Montgomery: E

T95. Jeff Overton: E

T95. Brendon Todd: E

T95. Joel Dahmen: E

T95. Lee Hodges:

T95. Russell Henley:

T95. Rickie Fowler:

T95. Sungjae Im: E

T95. Scott Stallings:

T95. Vincent Norrman: E

T95. Aaron Baddeley:

T95. Padraig Harrington: E

T95. Carl Yuan:

T95. Robert Garrigus: E

T95. Thorbjørn Olesen: E

T95. Fred Biondi:

T95. Rasmus Højgaard: E

T121. Sam Stevens: +1

T121. Matti Schmid: +1

T121. Kevin Streelman: +1

T121. Paul Barjon: +1

T121. Mac Meissner: +1

T121. Braden Shattuck: +1

T121. Pierceson Coody: +1

T128. Ryan Palmer: +2

T128. Thomas Detry: +2

T128. Patton Kizzire: +2

T128. Robby Shelton: +2

T128. Justin Lower: +2

T128. Alejandro Tosti: +2