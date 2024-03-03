Who is leading The Cognizant Classic 2024  after Day 3? Round 3 leaderboard explored

The "moving day" was very competitive at The Cognizant Classic 2024. So much so that three players will start the fourth round tied for first place and seven others are within four strokes of the leaders.

Shane Lowry, David Skinns and Austin Eckroat are tied for first place at The Cognizant Classic after 54 holes, with a score of 13 under. During the round several players made significant climbs to move into contention for the title.

The Cognizant Classic 2024: leaderboard after Round 3

Below is the leaderboard of The Cognizant Classic after the third round:

T1 Shane Lowry -13

T1 David Skinns -13

T1 Austin Eckroat -13

T4 Jacob Bridgeman -10

T4 Min Woo Lee -10

T4 Martin Laird -10

T4 Kevin Yu -10

T4 Victor Perez -10

T9 Andrew Novak -9

T9 C.T. Pan -9

T11 Russell Henley -8

T11 Ben Silverman -8

T11 David Lipsky -8

T11 Rickie Fowler -8

T11 Alex Noren -8

T11 Max Greyserman -8

T11 Peter Malnati -8

T11 Parker Coody -8

T11 Nico Echavarria -8

T11 K.H. Lee -8

T11 Matthieu Pavon -8

T11 Jake Knapp -8

T11 Cameron Young -8

T11 Bud Cauley -8

T11 Garrick Higgo -8

T26 Billy Horschel -7

T26 Alexander Björk -7

T26 Tom Kim -7

T26 Chad Ramey -7

T26 Rory McIlroy -7

T31 Doug Ghim -6

T31 Jimmy Stanger -6

T31 Maverick McNealy -6

T31 Vincent Norrman -6

T31 Tom Hoge -6

T31 Keith Mitchell -6

T31 Tyson Alexander -6

T31 Chesson Hadley -6

T31 Matt Fitzpatrick -6

T31 Erik van Rooyen -6

T31 Rico Hoey -6

T42 Chan Kim -5

T42 Zach Johnson -5

T42 Carson Young -5

T42 Nick Dunlap -5

T42 Joseph Bramlett -5

T42 Sam Ryder -5

T48 J.T. Poston -4

T48 Troy Merritt -4

T48 Chris Gotterup -4

T48 Lucas Glover -4

T48 Greyson Sigg -4

T48 Davis Thompson -4

T48 Byeong Hun An -4

T55 Mac Meissner -3

T55 Beau Hossler -3

T55 Chris Kirk -3

T58 Corey Conners -2

T58 Robert MacIntyre -2

T58 Ryan Fox -2

T61 Jorge Campillo -1

T61 Adam Schenk -1

2024 Cognizant Classic Round 3 highlights

Shane Lowry played the third round of The Cognizant Classic with six birdies and one bogey to climb to first place. David Skinns scored the same as Lowry but with five birdies and no bogeys. Skinns has not made a cut on the PGA Tour since 2022 and his best career finish at this level is T29.

Austin Eckroat had five birdies and two bogeys to take his place among the leaders of The Cognizant Classic. Eckroat literally tied Lowry and Skinns with his last shot of the day (a 5-foot putt for birdie on the 18th).

Jacob Bridgeman carded the round's best score (6-under) to move up 32 places to T4. Min Woo Lee also made significant progress from Friday to Saturday, climbing 20 places to tie for fourth.

The opposite is true for Rory McIlroy, who dropped 20 places on the leaderboard and finished 1 over for the third round.