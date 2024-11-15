Who is leading the 2024 DP World Tour Championship after day 2? Leaderboard explored

By Julio Valdera
Modified Nov 15, 2024 15:01 GMT
PGA: The Open Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Antoine Rozner leads the 2024 DP World Tour Championship after round 2 (Image via Imagn).

The second round of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship was played on Friday, November 15, at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Antoine Rozner is the new leader of the event, but only by one stroke.

Rozner leads the DP World Tour Championship at 9-under. Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton remain tied, but are now tied for second on 8 under.

also-read-trending Trending

2024 DP World Tour Championship day 2 leaderboard

Here is the DP World Tour Championship leaderboard after the second round:

  • 1 ROZNER, Antoine -9
  • 2 MCILROY, Rory -8
  • HATTON, Tyrrell -8
  • 4 NIEMANN, Joaquin -7
  • 5 HØJGAARD, Rasmus -6
  • SVENSSON, Jesper -6
  • LOWRY, Shane -6
  • NAKAJIMA, Keita -6
  • 9 WALLACE, Matt -5
  • FLEETWOOD, Tommy -5
  • 9 WARING, Paul -5
  • 12 MACINTYRE, Robert -4
  • CAMPILLO, Jorge -4
  • OTAEGUI, Adrian -4
  • SCOTT, Adam -4
  • 16 COUSSAUD, Ugo -3
  • MCKIBBIN, Tom -3
  • VAN DRIEL, Darius -3
  • HORSCHEL, Billy -3
  • FITZPATRICK, Alex -3
  • 21 CANTER, Laurie -2
  • MIGLIOZZI, Guido -2
  • ELVIRA, Nacho -2
  • LANGASQUE, Romain -2
  • LEE, Min Woo -2
  • 21 HOSHINO, Rikuya -2
  • 27 ROSE, Justin -1
  • BROWN, Daniel -1
  • PAUL, Yannik -1
  • VEERMAN, Johannes -1
  • BAIRSTOW, Sam -1
  • MERONK, Adrian -1
  • NORGAARD, Niklas -1
  • 34 LAWRENCE, Thriston PAR
  • SMITH, Jordan PAR
  • LACROIX, Frederic PAR
  • 37 JORDAN, Matthew +1
  • DEAN, Joe +1
  • OLESEN, Thorbjørn +1
  • 40 FERGUSON, Ewen +2
  • 41 SULLIVAN, Andy +3
  • GUERRIER, Julien +3
  • LAPORTA, Francesco +3
  • SYME, Connor +3
  • MANASSERO, Matteo +3
  • 46 SÖDERBERG, Sebastian +5
  • BRADBURY, Dan +5
  • HIDALGO, Angel +5
  • 49 RAVETTO, David +6
  • 50 COCKERILL, Aaron +7

Antoine Rozner carded seven birdies without a bogey in the second round of the DP World Tour Championship to move up 10 places on the leaderboard. Rozner is one of the players still in with a chance of earning a PGA Tour card for next season and a win in Dubai would make that a reality.

Rozner is looking for his 4th DP World Tour victory (2020 Dubai Championship, 2021 Qatar Masters, 2022 Mauritius Open). Speaking to the tour's news service after the second round, he said:

"Just no mistakes. Of course, I putted really well. It's one of those days where everything goes in and I had a ton of fun out there...I'm going to try to focus on having two solid days and see how it goes at the end. I think if I can have a chance on Sunday to either win it or get one of those cards, yeah, it would be great."

Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton carded identical 69s in the second round of the DP World Tour Championship. The pair maintained their share of the lead from the previous day.

McIlroy carded five birdies and two bogeys. Hatton carded four birdies and a bogey.

Quick Links

Edited by Prathik BR
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी