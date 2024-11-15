Who is leading the 2024 DP World Tour Championship after day 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship was played on Friday, November 15, at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Antoine Rozner is the new leader of the event, but only by one stroke.

Rozner leads the DP World Tour Championship at 9-under. Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton remain tied, but are now tied for second on 8 under.

2024 DP World Tour Championship day 2 leaderboard

Here is the DP World Tour Championship leaderboard after the second round:

1 ROZNER, Antoine -9

2 MCILROY, Rory -8

HATTON, Tyrrell -8

4 NIEMANN, Joaquin -7

5 HØJGAARD, Rasmus -6

SVENSSON, Jesper -6

LOWRY, Shane -6

NAKAJIMA, Keita -6

9 WALLACE, Matt -5

FLEETWOOD, Tommy -5

9 WARING, Paul -5

12 MACINTYRE, Robert -4

CAMPILLO, Jorge -4

OTAEGUI, Adrian -4

SCOTT, Adam -4

16 COUSSAUD, Ugo -3

MCKIBBIN, Tom -3

VAN DRIEL, Darius -3

HORSCHEL, Billy -3

FITZPATRICK, Alex -3

21 CANTER, Laurie -2

MIGLIOZZI, Guido -2

ELVIRA, Nacho -2

LANGASQUE, Romain -2

LEE, Min Woo -2

21 HOSHINO, Rikuya -2

27 ROSE, Justin -1

BROWN, Daniel -1

PAUL, Yannik -1

VEERMAN, Johannes -1

BAIRSTOW, Sam -1

MERONK, Adrian -1

NORGAARD, Niklas -1

34 LAWRENCE, Thriston PAR

SMITH, Jordan PAR

LACROIX, Frederic PAR

37 JORDAN, Matthew +1

DEAN, Joe +1

OLESEN, Thorbjørn +1

40 FERGUSON, Ewen +2

41 SULLIVAN, Andy +3

GUERRIER, Julien +3

LAPORTA, Francesco +3

SYME, Connor +3

MANASSERO, Matteo +3

46 SÖDERBERG, Sebastian +5

BRADBURY, Dan +5

HIDALGO, Angel +5

49 RAVETTO, David +6

50 COCKERILL, Aaron +7

Antoine Rozner carded seven birdies without a bogey in the second round of the DP World Tour Championship to move up 10 places on the leaderboard. Rozner is one of the players still in with a chance of earning a PGA Tour card for next season and a win in Dubai would make that a reality.

Rozner is looking for his 4th DP World Tour victory (2020 Dubai Championship, 2021 Qatar Masters, 2022 Mauritius Open). Speaking to the tour's news service after the second round, he said:

"Just no mistakes. Of course, I putted really well. It's one of those days where everything goes in and I had a ton of fun out there...I'm going to try to focus on having two solid days and see how it goes at the end. I think if I can have a chance on Sunday to either win it or get one of those cards, yeah, it would be great."

Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton carded identical 69s in the second round of the DP World Tour Championship. The pair maintained their share of the lead from the previous day.

McIlroy carded five birdies and two bogeys. Hatton carded four birdies and a bogey.

