Who is leading the 2024 DP World Tour Championship after day 3? Leaderboard explored

The third round of the 2024 DP World Tour Championship was played on Saturday, November 16, on the Earth Course at Jumeira Golf Estates in Dubai. Moving Day ended with a three-way tie for the lead while several other players are also in contention.

Rory McIlroy, Antoine Rozner and Rasmus Hojgaard lead the DP World Tour Championship with a score of 12 under. The leaders have a two-stroke lead over their nearest challengers.

2024 DP World Tour Championship Day 3 Leaderboard

Here is the DP World Tour Championship leaderboard after the third round:

T1 Rasmus Højgaard -12

T1 Rory McIlroy -12

T1 Antoine Rozner -12

T4 Jesper Svensson -10

T4 Joaquín Niemann -10

6 Tyrrell Hatton -9

T7 Tom McKibbin -8

T7 Keita Nakajima -8

T9 Robert MacIntyre -7

T9 Adam Scott -7

T9 Matt Wallace -7

T9 Shane Lowry -7

T13 Laurie Canter -6

T13 Adrian Otaegui -6

T13 Paul Waring -6

16 Ugo Coussaud -5

T17 Thriston Lawrence -4

T17 Sam Bairstow -4

T17 Niklas Norgaard -4

20 Guido Migliozzi -3

T21 Ewen Ferguson -2

T21 Jordan Smith -2

T21 Johannes Veerman -2

T21 Rikuya Hoshino -2

T21 Darius Van Driel -2

T21 Jorge Campillo -2

T21 Tommy Fleetwood -2

T28 Thorbjørn Olesen -1

T28 Frederic LaCroix -1

T28 Yannik Paul -1

T28 Romain Langasque -1

T28 Min Woo Lee -1

T28 Nacho Elvira -1

T28 Alex Fitzpatrick -1

T35 Matteo Manassero E

T35 Daniel Brown E

T35 Adrian Meronk E

T38 Julien Guerrier +1

T38 Francesco Laporta +1

T38 Joe Dean +1

T38 Justin Rose +1

T42 Andy Sullivan +2

T42 Matthew Jordan +2

T42 Billy Horschel +2

45 Sebastian Söderberg +3

T46 Aaron Cockerill +6

T46 Connor Syme +6

48 Angel Hidalgo +8

T49 David Ravetto +9

T49 Dan Bradbury +9

Rasmus Hojgaard shot a six-under-par 66 to move up four places on the leaderboard in the third round of the DP World Tour Championship. The Dane carded a bogey-free round with six birdies, all on the front nine.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy carded six birdies and two bogeys in the third round of the DP World Tour Championship to regain a share of the lead. The veteran is looking for his third win of the tournament.

Here's what Mcllroy had to say after his performance (via ASAP Sports):

"Tied for the lead. You know, going out on a golf course that I really like and that I've had success on before. It's a great opportunity to end the year on a really high note. Going to go out there tomorrow and give it everything I can and hopefully things fall my way and I'm able to stand on that 18th green with both trophies."

Antoine Rozner eagled the 18th to stay in the lead. Up to that point, the Frenchman had three birdies and two bogeys.

