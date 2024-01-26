Who is leading the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after round 2? Day 2 leaderboard explored

Stephan Jaeger carded 8-under 64 on Thursday to take a 36-hole lead at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. He is currently at 12-under and has a one-stroke lead after two rounds.

Jaegar sank seven birdies and a bogey in his Thursday round of the Farmers Insurance Open and finished the day with an eagle on the par-5, ninth hole. Nicolai Hojgaard shot 6-under 66 in the second round at North Course to aggregate at 11-under.

Matthieu Pavon and Thomas Detry are tied for third at 10-under. While Pavon carded a 65, Detry shot 4-under 68 in the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

The leaderboard for the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 explored

Here's the leaderboard for the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 after Thursday's round:

1. Stephan Jaeger (NC): 12

2. Nicolai Højgaard (NC): -11

T3. Thomas Detry (SC): -10

T3. Matthieu Pavon (SC): -10

T5. Tony Finau (NC): -9

T5. Michael Kim (SC): -9

T7. Aaron Rai (SC): -8

T7. Emiliano Grillo (SC): -8

T7. Joseph Bramlett (SC): -8

T10. S.H. Kim (NC): -7

T10. Patrick Rodgers (NC): -7

T10. Zac Blair (NC): -7

T10. Chesson Hadley (SC): -7

T10. Xander Schauffele (NC): -7

T10. Charley Hoffman (NC): -7

T10. Maverick McNealy (SC): -7

T10. Hideki Matsuyama (SC): -7

T10. Mackenzie Hughes (SC): -7

T10. Scott Stallings (NC): -7

T10. Sami Valimaki (SC): -7

T10. Joe Highsmith (NC): -7

T10. Tom Whitney (NC): -7

T23. Kevin Yu (SC): -6

T23. Beau Hossler (SC): -6

T23. Taylor Montgomery (SC): -6

T23. Luke List (NC): -6

T23. Nick Hardy (NC): -6

T23. Chad Ramey (NC): -6

T23. Jake Knapp (SC): -6

T23. Alexander Björk (NC): -6

T23. Patrick Cantlay (SC): -6

T23. Adam Schenk (NC): -6

T23. Parker Coody (SC): -6

T23. Jacob Bridgeman (NC): -6

T23. Taiga Semikawa (NC): -6

T36. Sam Stevens (SC): -5

T36. Robby Shelton (NC): -5

T36. Doug Ghim (SC): -5

T36. Vincent Norrman (SC): -5

T36. Alejandro Tosti (SC): -5

T36. Bronson Burgoon (SC): -5

T36. Chris Gotterup (SC): -5

T36. Rafael Campos (NC): -5

T36. Tyson Alexander (SC): -5

T36. Taylor Pendrith (NC): -5

T36. Carson Young (SC): -5

T36. Francesco Molinari (NC): -5

T36. Shane Lowry (SC): -5

T36. Trace Crowe (NC): -5

T50. Nate Lashley (NC): -4

T50. Hayden Springer (SC): -4

T50. Max Homa (NC): -4

T50. Min Woo Lee (NC): -4

T50. Austin Eckroat (NC): -4

T50. Dylan Wu (NC): -4

T50. Sahith Theegala (SC): -4

T50. Ben Martin (NC): -4

T50. Ludvig Åberg (SC): -4

T50. Justin Rose (SC): -4

T50. Brandt Snedeker (NC): -4

T50. Harris English (SC): -4

T50. Kevin Dougherty (NC): -4

T50. Ryo Hisatsune (SC): -4

T64. Aaron Baddeley (SC): -3

T64. Justin Suh (SC): -3

T64. Ben Silverman (SC): -3

T64. Akshay Bhatia (NC): -3

T64. Adrien Dumont de Chassart (SC): -3

T64. Tom Hoge (NC): -3

T64. Keegan Bradley (NC): -3

T64. Mark Hubbard (SC): -3

T64. Ben Taylor (SC): -3

T64. Justin Lower (SC): -3

T64. Lanto Griffin (NC): -3

T64. Erik Barnes (NC): -3

T64. Taylor Moore (NC): -3

T64. Ryan Brehm (NC): -3

T64. Will Zalatoris (NC): -3

T64. Chandler Phillips (SC): -3