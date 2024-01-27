Who is leading the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after round 3? Day 3 leaderboard explored

Stephan Jaeger carded a 1-over 73 in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 but was able to hold his lead, thanks to a birdie putt on the final hole of the day. He is now aggregated at 11-under and has a one-stroke lead over Nicolai Hojgaard and Matthieu Pavon after 54 holes.

Ahead of the par-5, 18th hole, Jaeger had four birdies and five bogeys in his Saturday round and was 2-over for the day. However, he was able to make a clutch birdie putt on the final hole to hold his 54-hole lead.

Hojgaard carded 73, while Pavon shot 72 to tie for second after three rounds at the Farmers Insurance Open. Thomas Detry had a great chance of finishing the day with a lead, as he was 1-under for the round ahead of the 18th hole. However, on the last hole, his shot found the water, and he ended up with a double bogey and an aggregate of 9-under.

Leaderboard for the Farmers Insurance Open explored after Round 3

Nicolai Hojgaard shakes hands with Stephan Jaeger during the Farmers Insurance Open, Round 3.

Here's the complete leaderboard for the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 after the Saturday round:

1. Stephan Jaeger: -11

T2. Matthieu Pavon: -10

T2. Nicolai Højgaard: -10

4. Thomas Detry: -9

T5. Taylor Pendrith: -8

T5. Trace Crowe: -8

T5. Jake Knapp: -8

T5. Taylor Montgomery: -8

T5. Joe Highsmith: -8

T10. Robby Shelton: -7

T10. Parker Coody: -7

T10. Ludvig Åberg: -7

T10. Maverick McNealy: -7

T10. Xander Schauffele: -7

T10. Emiliano Grillo: -7

T10. Ryan Brehm: -7

T10. Tony Finau: -7

T10. Will Zalatoris: -7

T19. Rafael Campos: -6

T19. Vincent Norrman: -6

T19. Nate Lashley: -6

T19. Beau Hossler: -6

T19. Sami Valimaki: -6

T19. Akshay Bhatia: -6

T19. Patrick Rodgers: -6

T19. Joseph Bramlett: -6

T27. Alejandro Tosti: -5

T27. Carson Young: -5

T27. Sam Stevens: -5

T27. Adam Schenk: -5

T27. Max Homa: -5

T27. Austin Eckroat: -5

T27. Nick Hardy: -5

T27. Kevin Yu: -5

T27. Scott Stallings: -5

T27. Chesson Hadley: -5

T27. Aaron Rai: -5

T38. Shane Lowry: -4

T38. Patrick Cantlay: -4

T38. Min Woo Lee: -4

T38. Ben Martin: -4

T38. Luke List: -4

T38. Tom Whitney: -4

T38. Keegan Bradley: -4

T38. Mark Hubbard: -4

T38. Michael Kim: -4

T47. Hayden Springer: -3

T47. Ryo Hisatsune: -3

T47. Hideki Matsuyama: -3

T47. Justin Lower: -3

T51. Bronson Burgoon: -2

T51. Chris Gotterup: -2

T51. Doug Ghim: -2

T51. Justin Rose: -2

T51. Aaron Baddeley: -2

T51. S.H. Kim: -2

T51. Lanto Griffin: -2

T51. Erik Barnes: -2

T51. Taylor Moore: -2

T60. Dylan Wu: -1

T60. Sahith Theegala: -1

T60. Harris English: -1

T60. Mackenzie Hughes: -1

T60. Chandler Phillips: -1

T65. Tyson Alexander:

T65. Francesco Molinari:

T65. Jacob Bridgeman: E

T65. Kevin Dougherty: E

T65. Ben Silverman: E

T65. Tom Hoge: E

T65. Charley Hoffman: E

T65. Ben Taylor: E

T65. Zac Blair: E

T74. Taiga Semikawa: +1

T74. Chad Ramey: +1

T74. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: +1

T77. Alexander Björk: +2

T77. Brandt Snedeker: +2

79. Justin Suh: +4