Who is leading the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after round 3? Day 3 leaderboard explored

Stephan Jaeger carded a 1-over 73 in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 but was able to hold his lead, thanks to a birdie putt on the final hole of the day. He is now aggregated at 11-under and has a one-stroke lead over Nicolai Hojgaard and Matthieu Pavon after 54 holes.
Ahead of the par-5, 18th hole, Jaeger had four birdies and five bogeys in his Saturday round and was 2-over for the day. However, he was able to make a clutch birdie putt on the final hole to hold his 54-hole lead.
Hojgaard carded 73, while Pavon shot 72 to tie for second after three rounds at the Farmers Insurance Open. Thomas Detry had a great chance of finishing the day with a lead, as he was 1-under for the round ahead of the 18th hole. However, on the last hole, his shot found the water, and he ended up with a double bogey and an aggregate of 9-under.
Leaderboard for the Farmers Insurance Open explored after Round 3
Here's the complete leaderboard for the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 after the Saturday round:
- 1. Stephan Jaeger: -11
- T2. Matthieu Pavon: -10
- T2. Nicolai Højgaard: -10
- 4. Thomas Detry: -9
- T5. Taylor Pendrith: -8
- T5. Trace Crowe: -8
- T5. Jake Knapp: -8
- T5. Taylor Montgomery: -8
- T5. Joe Highsmith: -8
- T10. Robby Shelton: -7
- T10. Parker Coody: -7
- T10. Ludvig Åberg: -7
- T10. Maverick McNealy: -7
- T10. Xander Schauffele: -7
- T10. Emiliano Grillo: -7
- T10. Ryan Brehm: -7
- T10. Tony Finau: -7
- T10. Will Zalatoris: -7
- T19. Rafael Campos: -6
- T19. Vincent Norrman: -6
- T19. Nate Lashley: -6
- T19. Beau Hossler: -6
- T19. Sami Valimaki: -6
- T19. Akshay Bhatia: -6
- T19. Patrick Rodgers: -6
- T19. Joseph Bramlett: -6
- T27. Alejandro Tosti: -5
- T27. Carson Young: -5
- T27. Sam Stevens: -5
- T27. Adam Schenk: -5
- T27. Max Homa: -5
- T27. Austin Eckroat: -5
- T27. Nick Hardy: -5
- T27. Kevin Yu: -5
- T27. Scott Stallings: -5
- T27. Chesson Hadley: -5
- T27. Aaron Rai: -5
- T38. Shane Lowry: -4
- T38. Patrick Cantlay: -4
- T38. Min Woo Lee: -4
- T38. Ben Martin: -4
- T38. Luke List: -4
- T38. Tom Whitney: -4
- T38. Keegan Bradley: -4
- T38. Mark Hubbard: -4
- T38. Michael Kim: -4
- T47. Hayden Springer: -3
- T47. Ryo Hisatsune: -3
- T47. Hideki Matsuyama: -3
- T47. Justin Lower: -3
- T51. Bronson Burgoon: -2
- T51. Chris Gotterup: -2
- T51. Doug Ghim: -2
- T51. Justin Rose: -2
- T51. Aaron Baddeley: -2
- T51. S.H. Kim: -2
- T51. Lanto Griffin: -2
- T51. Erik Barnes: -2
- T51. Taylor Moore: -2
- T60. Dylan Wu: -1
- T60. Sahith Theegala: -1
- T60. Harris English: -1
- T60. Mackenzie Hughes: -1
- T60. Chandler Phillips: -1
- T65. Tyson Alexander:
- T65. Francesco Molinari:
- T65. Jacob Bridgeman: E
- T65. Kevin Dougherty: E
- T65. Ben Silverman: E
- T65. Tom Hoge: E
- T65. Charley Hoffman: E
- T65. Ben Taylor: E
- T65. Zac Blair: E
- T74. Taiga Semikawa: +1
- T74. Chad Ramey: +1
- T74. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: +1
- T77. Alexander Björk: +2
- T77. Brandt Snedeker: +2
- 79. Justin Suh: +4