Who is leading the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after round 3? Day 3 leaderboard explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jan 27, 2024 05:22 GMT
Stephan Jaeger carded a 1-over 73 in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 but was able to hold his lead, thanks to a birdie putt on the final hole of the day. He is now aggregated at 11-under and has a one-stroke lead over Nicolai Hojgaard and Matthieu Pavon after 54 holes.

Ahead of the par-5, 18th hole, Jaeger had four birdies and five bogeys in his Saturday round and was 2-over for the day. However, he was able to make a clutch birdie putt on the final hole to hold his 54-hole lead.

Hojgaard carded 73, while Pavon shot 72 to tie for second after three rounds at the Farmers Insurance Open. Thomas Detry had a great chance of finishing the day with a lead, as he was 1-under for the round ahead of the 18th hole. However, on the last hole, his shot found the water, and he ended up with a double bogey and an aggregate of 9-under.

Leaderboard for the Farmers Insurance Open explored after Round 3

Here's the complete leaderboard for the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 after the Saturday round:

  • 1. Stephan Jaeger: -11
  • T2. Matthieu Pavon: -10
  • T2. Nicolai Højgaard: -10
  • 4. Thomas Detry: -9
  • T5. Taylor Pendrith: -8
  • T5. Trace Crowe: -8
  • T5. Jake Knapp: -8
  • T5. Taylor Montgomery: -8
  • T5. Joe Highsmith: -8
  • T10. Robby Shelton: -7
  • T10. Parker Coody: -7
  • T10. Ludvig Åberg: -7
  • T10. Maverick McNealy: -7
  • T10. Xander Schauffele: -7
  • T10. Emiliano Grillo: -7
  • T10. Ryan Brehm: -7
  • T10. Tony Finau: -7
  • T10. Will Zalatoris: -7
  • T19. Rafael Campos: -6
  • T19. Vincent Norrman: -6
  • T19. Nate Lashley: -6
  • T19. Beau Hossler: -6
  • T19. Sami Valimaki: -6
  • T19. Akshay Bhatia: -6
  • T19. Patrick Rodgers: -6
  • T19. Joseph Bramlett: -6
  • T27. Alejandro Tosti: -5
  • T27. Carson Young: -5
  • T27. Sam Stevens: -5
  • T27. Adam Schenk: -5
  • T27. Max Homa: -5
  • T27. Austin Eckroat: -5
  • T27. Nick Hardy: -5
  • T27. Kevin Yu: -5
  • T27. Scott Stallings: -5
  • T27. Chesson Hadley: -5
  • T27. Aaron Rai: -5
  • T38. Shane Lowry: -4
  • T38. Patrick Cantlay: -4
  • T38. Min Woo Lee: -4
  • T38. Ben Martin: -4
  • T38. Luke List: -4
  • T38. Tom Whitney: -4
  • T38. Keegan Bradley: -4
  • T38. Mark Hubbard: -4
  • T38. Michael Kim: -4
  • T47. Hayden Springer: -3
  • T47. Ryo Hisatsune: -3
  • T47. Hideki Matsuyama: -3
  • T47. Justin Lower: -3
  • T51. Bronson Burgoon: -2
  • T51. Chris Gotterup: -2
  • T51. Doug Ghim: -2
  • T51. Justin Rose: -2
  • T51. Aaron Baddeley: -2
  • T51. S.H. Kim: -2
  • T51. Lanto Griffin: -2
  • T51. Erik Barnes: -2
  • T51. Taylor Moore: -2
  • T60. Dylan Wu: -1
  • T60. Sahith Theegala: -1
  • T60. Harris English: -1
  • T60. Mackenzie Hughes: -1
  • T60. Chandler Phillips: -1
  • T65. Tyson Alexander:
  • T65. Francesco Molinari:
  • T65. Jacob Bridgeman: E
  • T65. Kevin Dougherty: E
  • T65. Ben Silverman: E
  • T65. Tom Hoge: E
  • T65. Charley Hoffman: E
  • T65. Ben Taylor: E
  • T65. Zac Blair: E
  • T74. Taiga Semikawa: +1
  • T74. Chad Ramey: +1
  • T74. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: +1
  • T77. Alexander Björk: +2
  • T77. Brandt Snedeker: +2
  • 79. Justin Suh: +4

