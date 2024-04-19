Who is leading the 2024 Lecom Suncoast Classic? Korn Ferry Tour leaderboard explored

Mason Andersen fired a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take the early lead at the 2024 Lecom Suncoast Classic. He is one stroke ahead of Patrick Cover and Cole Hammer after the first day play.

Anderson began the Lecom Suncoast Classic with a bogey on the first hole but concluded the front nine with five back to back birdies. He continued his rhythm on the other half as well as he sank four straight birdies from 11-14. Another bogey came on the 16th before he finished the round with a 10th birdie of the day.

While Cover had a bogey free round on Thurrday, Hammer missed the chance to take the lead after bogeying the 18th, his only blemish on the opening day at Lakewood National GC. Jackson Suber, Ross Steelman, Kevin Velo, Chris Baker, Ryan Gerard, Emilio Gonzalez were in a six-way tie at two strokes behind the lead at the Korn Ferry Tour event.

Lecom Suncoast Classic leaderboard explored after Thursday round

Patrick Cover during the Lecom Suncoast Classic - Round One

Here's the leaderboard explored for the Lecom Suncoast Classic after day 1:

1. Mason Andersen: -9

T2. Patrick Cover: -8

T2. Cole Hammer: -8

T4. Jackson Suber: -7

T4. Ross Steelman: -7

T4. Kevin Velo: -7

T4. Chris Baker: -7

T4. Ryan Gerard: -7

T4. Emilio Gonzalez: -7

T10. Noah Goodwin: -6

T10. Cody Blick: -6

T10. Steven Fisk: -6

T10. Mark Goetz: -6

T10. Kamaiu Johnson: -6

T10. Tag Ridings: -6

T10. Morgan Hoffmann: -6

T10. Brent Grant: -6

T10. Kyle Westmoreland: -6

T10. Austin Hitt: -6

T20. Kris Ventura: -5

T20. Brandon Harkins: -5

T20. Brian Campbell: -5

T20. Scott Harrington: -5

T20. Joshua Creel: -5

T20. Keenan Huskey: -5

T20. Sudarshan Yellamaraju: -5

T20. Brandon Crick: -5

T28. Sam Saunders: -4

T28. Matt McCarty: -4

T28. Tim Widing: -4

T28. John VanDerLaan: -4

T28. Pontus Nyholm: -4

T28. Spencer Levin: -4

T28. Marcelo Rozo: -4

T28. Patrick Newcomb: -4

T28. Charlie Hillier: -4

T28. Charles Porter: -4

T28. T.J. Vogel: -4

T28. John Lyras: -4

T28. Braden Thornberry: -4

T28. Thomas Rosenmueller: -4

T28. Fabián Gómez: -4

T28. Jamie Lovemark: -4

T28. Brett Drewitt: -4

T45. Ricky Castillo: -3

T45. Carter Jenkins: -3

T45. Tano Goya: -3

T45. Quade Cummins: -3

T45. Davis Chatfield: -3

T45. Chase Seiffert: -3

T45. Jorge Fernández Valdés: -3

T45. Logan McAllister: -3

T45. Miles Russell (a): -3

T45. Dawie van der Walt: -3

T45. Nelson Ledesma: -3

T45. Danny Walker: -3

T45. Kyle Jones: -3

T45. Cristobal Del Solar: -3

T45. Frankie Capan III: -3

T45. Daniel Summerhays: -3

T45. Bryce Hendrix: -3

T45. Michael Johnson: -3

T45. Myles Creighton: -3

T64. Jared Wolfe: -2

T64. Rob Oppenheim: -2

T64. Isaiah Salinda: -2

T64. Roberto Díaz: -2

T64. Alvaro Ortiz: -2

T64. Rhein Gibson: -2

T64. Joe Weiler: -2

T64. Dillon Board: -2

T64. Dimi Papadatos: -2

T64. Seth Reeves: -2

T64. Trent Phillips: -2

T64. Billy Kennerly: -2

T64. Tain Lee: -2

T64. Alistair Docherty: -2

T64. Rick Lamb: -2

T64. John Pak: -2

T64. Étienne Papineau: -2

T64. Brian Carlson: -2

T64. Walker Lee: -2

T64. Mason Williams: -2

T64. Parker Gillam: -2