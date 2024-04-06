The LIV Golf Miami began this Friday, April 5, at Trump National Doral.

Season 2023 individual champion Talor Gooch, Sergio Garcia and Peter Uihlein lead the leaderboard after the first round, all with a score of 5 under. Ten other players are within two strokes of the leaders.

Antohony Kim did not have the best of outings in the opening day in Miami, and is currently tied 47th.

2024 LIV Golf Miami Round 1 leaderboard

Below is the LIV Golf Miami leaderboard after the first round:

T1 Peter Uihlein -5

T1 Talor Gooch -5

T1 Sergio Garcia -5

T4 Dean Burmester -4

T4 Matt Wolff -4

T4 Bubba Watson -4

T4 Scott Vincent -4

T8 Brooks Koepka -3

T8 Jon Rahm -3

T8 Brendan Steele -3

T8 Patrick Reed -3

T8 Mito Pereira -3

T8 Caleb Surratt -3

T14 Harold Varner III -2

T14 Louis Oosthuizen -2

T14 Kevin Na -2

T14 Dustin Johnson -2

T14 Marc Leishman -2

T14 Tyrrell Hatton -2

T20 Bryson DeChambeau -1

T20 Kyle Samooja -1

T20 Niemann -1

T20 Paul Casey -1

T20 Richard Bland -1

T25 Thomas Pieters E

T25 Anirban Lahiri E

T25 Kieran Vincent E

T25 Ian Poulter E

T25 Martin Kaymer E

T25 Adrian Meronk E

T31 Abraham Ancer +1

T31 Cameron Tringale +1

T31 Henrik Stenson +1

T31 Eugenio Chacarra +1

T31 Lucas Herbert +1

T31 Charl Schwartzel +1

T37 Patt Perez +2

T37 Sebastian Muñoz +2

T37 Graeme McDowell +2

T37 Carlos Ortiz +2

T37 Matt Jones +2

T42 Branden Grace +3

T42 Cameron Smith +3

T42 Hudson Swafford +3

T42 David Puig +3

T42 Lee Westwood +3

T47 Danny Lee +4

T47 Jason Kokrak +4

T47 Phil Mickelson +4

T47 Anthony Kim +4

T51 Charles Howell III +7

T51 Andy Ogletree +7

53 Jinichiro Kozuma +8

54 Sam Horsfield +9

2024 LIV Golf Miami: Round 1 highlights

Talor Gooch had an eagle, five birdies and two bogeys to tie for the lead at LIV Golf Miami. Gooch is seeking his fourth tour victory and first of the season, although he came close by finishing second in Las Vegas.

Sergio Garcia shares first place after carding a bogey-free round of five birdies. Peter Uihlein accompanies the other two leaders after making six birdies and one bogey.

Among the players who will be at the Masters in a week's time, Bubba Watson is fourth with a score of 4 under. Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed are tied for eighth with a score of 3 under. Dustin Johnson and Tyrrell Hatton are tied for 14th with a score of 2 under.

Bryson DeChambeau and Joaquin Niemann are tied for 20th with a score of 1 under, while Adrian Meronk is one stroke behind, tied for 25th.

