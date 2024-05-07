Who is leading 2024 LIV Golf midway through the season? Full leaderboard explored

The LIV Golf Singapore, the seventh event on the season's schedule, concluded on Sunday, May 5, with Brooks Koepka lifting his fourth title on the circuit. With this win, he jumped to fifth in the season's individual standings with 75 points. He is still 59 points behind the leader Joaquin Niemann.

Niemann started the season with a bang and recorded wins in Mayakoba and Jeddah. Barring the T30 at Las Vegas, he has made a top-10 finish at each of the appearances so far. He is followed by Jon Rahm, who, despite being winless, has registered a top-10 in each of the seven starts. He is trailing Niemann by 36 points.

Dean Burmester is placed third with 92 points halfway through the season. He won the title in Miami and posted a couple of other third-place finishes.

As for the team portion, Crushers GC have retained the top spot with 105 points. The last year's Team Championship winners have won two titles this year and have registered two other top-10s as well. Jon Rahm's Legion XIII have collected 94 points and have made top-five finishes in six of seven appearances.

LIV Golf season standings explored midway through the season

Here's a look at LIV Golf season standings halfway through the season:

LIV Golf Individual Standings

Joaquin Niemann: 134.40 Jon Rahm: 98.17 Dean Burmester: 92.24 L Oosthuizen: 83.10 B Koepka: 75.23 A. Ancer: 71.85 C Smith: 70.66 T Gooch: 68.80 D Johnson: 67.23 S Garcia: 65.82 T Hatton: 53.99 B DeChambeau: 53.66 P Casey: 52.83 M Leishman: 46.80 C Schwartzel: 44.00 B Steele: 43.60 M Wolff: 42.00 A Meronk: 34.74 C Howell III: 34.08 K Na: 30.50 P Uihlein: 29.60 T Pieters: 26.40 C Ortiz: 25.83 J Kokrak: 25.66 R Bland: 23.93 G McDowell: 22.75 S Muñoz: 17.99 A Ogletree: 17.00 A Lahiri: 15.33 P Reed: 14.80 C Surratt: 14.25 M Jones: 13.97 M Pereira: 12.00 P Mickelson: 11.93 H Stenson: 11.08 E Chacarra: 10.75 I Poulter: 9.22 D Lee: 8.40 J Kozuma: 8.40 C Tringale: 8.25 L Herbert: 7.60 M Kaymer: 5.23 D Puig: 5.08 L Canter: 4.30 S Horsfield: 4.25 H Varner III: 4.00 B Watson: 3.66 K Samooja: 3.40 P Perez: 3.26 B Grace: 3.22 S Vincent: 1.57 K Vincent: 0.93 A Kim: 0.00

LIV Golf Team Standings

Crushers GC: 105

Legion XIII: 94

Ripper GC: 90

Torque GC: 83

Stinger GC: 74

Smash GC: 65

RangeGoats: 43

Fireballs GC: 41

Cleeks GC: 30

4 Aces: 27

HyFlyers: 18

Majesticks: 13

Iron Heads GC: 6