Who is leading the 2024 LIV Golf Nashville after Day 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2024 LIV Golf Nashville concluded on Saturday, June 22, at The Grove golf course in Nashville, Tenn. The event is producing several surprises, although several favorites are still in contention for the title.

Tyrrell Hatton leads LIV Golf Nashville with a score of 13 under. Hatton has a three-stroke lead over the second-place holder and a four-stroke lead over the third-place holders, his main competitors.

2024 LIV Golf Nashville Day 2 Leaderboard

Below is the LIV Golf Nashville leaderboard after the second round:

1 Hatton T. -13

2 Catlin J. -10

T3 DeChambeau B. -9

T3 Rahm J. -9

T5 Ortiz C. -8

T5 Smith C. -8

T7 Horsfield S. -7

T7 Varner H. III -7

T7 Westwood L. -7

T10 Burmester D. -6

T10 Kokrak J. -6

T10 Na K. -6

T10 Vincent S. -6

T14 Bland R. -5

T14 Lopez-Chacarra E. -5

T14 Munoz S. -5

T14 Vincent K. -5

T18 Casey P. -4

T18 Grace B. -4

T18 Kaymer M. -4

T18 Lahiri A. -4

T18 Leishman M. -4

T18 Pereira M. -4

T18 Poulter I. -4

T18 Steele B. -4

T18 Stenson H. -4

T27 Ancer A. -3

T27 Garcia Sergio -3

T27 Kozuma J. -3

T27 Meronk A. -3

T27 Niemann J. -3

T27 Surratt C. -3

T27 Wolff M. -3

T34 Gooch T. -2

T34 Mickelson P. -2

T34 Oosthuizen L. -2

T34 Swafford H. -2

T38 Koepka B. -1

T38 McDowell G. -1

T38 Perez P. -1

T38 Pieters T. -1

T38 Schwartzel C. -1

T38 Watson B. -1

T44 Johnson D. E

T44 Kim A. E

T44 Puig D. E

T44 Reed P. E

T48 Jones M. +1

T48 Ogletree A. +1

T48 Uihlein P. +1

T51 Herbert L. +2

T51 Tringale C. +2

T53 Lee D. +6

T53 Samooja K. +6

Tyrrell Hatton carded six birdies in the last seven holes of the second round to lead the LIV Golf Nashville by three strokes. With this performance, the Englishman improved on the second place finish that he secured at the end of the first day's proceedings.

The headlines of the day were made by John Catlin, a reserve player who came in for the injured Charles Howell III of the Crushers GC team, captained by Bryson DeChambeau. Catlin is a player who lost his DP World Tour card the previous year and has played some Asian Tour tournaments thanks to sponsor exemptions. There, he has had good performances and is currently second in the LIV Golf Nashville.

Jon Rahm, who has now recovered from his foot injury, is tied for third place with the newly crowned U.S. Open champion, Bryson DeChambeau.

The team event is led by Legion XIII, which has Hatton and Rahm in the Top 5, while the other two members, Kieran Vincent and Caleb Surrat, are T14 and T27, respectively.