Who is leading the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta after Day 3? Leaderboard explored 

Despite the three bogeys, Jake Knapp was able to shoot 8-under-63 in the third round of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta to hold the lead after the third day. Following the third round, Knapp is now aggregating at 19-under and holds a 4-stroke lead over Sami Valimaki.

Ahead of Saturday's round of Mexico Open at Vidanta, Knapp was in a four-way tie at the top of the leaderboard. However, he seemed to be in a hurry on the third day, as he started with seven birdies on the front nine. He struggled a bit on the back nine with three bogeys but also added four birdies, including the back-to-back birdies on the last two holes.

"Struck it very similar to how I did the last couple days when I was able to get some more putts to fall. Would like to clean up a few of those bogeys on the back nine, but it was a great day," said Knapp after his Saturday round of Mexico Open.

Valimaki slipped one spot on Saturday after carding 67 with the help of six birdies. Ben Silverman also fired a 63 to move to the third spot alongside Henrik Norlander and Chan Kim at seven strokes back.

Leaderboard for the Mexico Open at Vidanta after the Saturday round

Here's a complete leaderboard for the Mexico Open at Vidanta after the Saturday round:

1. Jake Knapp: -19

2. Sami Välimäki: -15

T3. Ben Silverman: -12

T3. Henrik Norlander: -12

T3. Chan Kim: -12

T6. Robert MacIntyre: -11

T6. Justin Lower: -11

T6. Erik van Rooyen: -11

T6. Matt Wallace: -11

T10. Emiliano Grillo: -10

T10. Joseph Bramlett: -10

T10. Andrew Novak: -10

T13. Davis Thompson: -9

T13. Keith Mitchell: -9

T13. Brandon Wu: -9

T13. Jorge Campillo: -9

T13. Cameron Champ: -9

T13. Patrick Rodgers: -9

T13. Alvaro Ortiz: -9

T20. C.T. Pan: -8

T20. Doug Ghim: -8

T20. Tony Finau: -8

T20. Chesson Hadley: -8

T20. Stephan Jaeger: -8

T25. Martin Trainer: -7

T25. Carson Young: -7

T27. Chad Ramey: -6

T27. Parker Coody: -6

T27. Maverick McNealy: -6

T27. Stuart Macdonald: -6

T27. Greyson Sigg: -6

T27. Wilson Furr: -6

T27. Ryan Palmer: -6

T27. Chandler Keith Phillips: -6

T27. Aaron Rai: -6

T27. Aaron Baddeley: -6

T27. Kevin Dougherty: -6

T27. Jimmy Stanger: -6

T27. Robby Shelton: -6

T27. Thorbjørn Olesen: -6

T27. Lanto Griffin: -6

T27. Mark Hubbard: -6

T43. Ryan McCormick: -5

T43. Garrick Higgo: -5

T43. Jhonattan Vegas: -5

T43. Hayden Neyland Springer: -5

T43. Cristobal Del Solar: -5

T43. Carl Yuan: -5

T43. Santiago De La Fuente (a): -5

T50. Troy Merritt: -4

T50. Victor Perez: -4

T50. Austin Eckroat: -4

T50. Rafael Campos: -4

T50. Ryan Moore: -4

T50. Dylan Wu: -4

T50. Nico Echavarria: -4

T57. Erik Barnes: -3

T57. James Hahn: -3

T57. Trace Crowe: -3

T57. Padraig Harrington: -3

T61. Harry Hall: -2

T61. Austin Smotherman: -2

T63. Ryo Hisatsune: -1

T63. Nicolai Højgaard: -1

65. MJ Daffue: +3