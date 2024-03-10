Who is leading the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after Saturday? Day 3 Leaderboard explored

Ben Kohles shot 9-under-63 on Saturday to lead the 2024 Puerto Rico Open with 18 holes to go. He is now aggregated at 18-under after 54 holes of play and has a two-stroke lead over the field.

Saturday's round at the Grand Reserve Golf Club was Kohles' best round of his career. He picked up nine birdies in a bogey-free round to have a shot at his first win on the tour.

Speaking at the post-round interview, Kohles reflected on his performance at the Puerto Rico Open, which came after missing three cuts and one withdrawal in the last four starts:

"It couldn't get much better," he said. "I didn't really leave a whole lot out there. I was just feeling really good with the putter today. It was funny, I've kind of been struggling the last few weeks. You always say it's close, but you kind of always need something to kind of click or find a little something.

"Just had a little thought that I've kind of been using the last few days and yeah, it really showed the last two days and bled into today, which was awesome," he added.

Jimmy Stanger, Brice Garnett, and Matti Schmid are tied for second at 16-under. While Schmid and Garnett shot 68, Stanger carded 67 in the third round of the Puerto Rico Open.

The winner of this year's Puerto Rico Open will bag $720,000 and also earn 300 FedEx Cup points.

Leaderboard for the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after Day 3

Here's the leaderboard for the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after the third round:

1. Ben Kohles: -18

T2. Jimmy Stanger: -16

T2. Matti Schmid: -16

T2. Brice Garnett: -16

T5. Erik Barnes: -15

T5. Joe Highsmith: -15

7. Hayden Springer: -14

8. Nico Echavarria: -13

T9. Rico Hoey: -12

T9. Tyler Duncan: -12

T9. Max Greyserman: -12

T9. Norman Xiong: -12

T13. Chan Kim: -11

T13. Henrik Norlander: -11

T13. Austin Cook: -11

T13. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: -11

T13. Robert MacIntyre: -11

T13. Victor Perez: -11

T13. Sam Stevens: -11

T13. Vince Whaley: -11

T13. Martin Laird: -11

T13. Cody Gribble: -11

T23. Evan Harmeling: -10

T23. Aaron Baddeley: -10

T23. Richy Werenski: -10

T23. Garrick Higgo: -10

T23. Ryo Hisatsune: -10

T23. Kevin Streelman: -10

T29. Paul Haley II: -9

T29. Michael Kim: -9

T29. Pierceson Coody: -9

T29. Patrick Fishburn: -9

T29. Raul Pereda: -9

T29. Kevin Tway: -9

T29. Jacob Bridgeman: -9

T29. Tom Whitney: -9

T29. Scott Piercy: -9

T38. Joel Dahmen: -8

T38. Tyler Collet: -8

T38. Harrison Endycott: -8

T38. Harry Hall: -8

T38. Ryan Brehm: -8

T38. Troy Merritt: -8

T38. Michael Gligic: -8

T38. Fred Biondi: -8

T38. Tommy Gainey: -8

T38. Chris Stroud: -8

T38. Aaron Rai: -8

T38. Rafael Campos: -8

T50. Brandon Wu: -7

T50. Chris Nido: -7

T50. Jackson Van Paris (a): -7

T50. Roger Sloan: -7

T50. Kyle Stanley: -7

T50. Ben Martin: -7

T50. Kevin Chappell: -7

T50. Mac Meissner: -7

T50. Rasmus Højgaard: -7

T50. Taiga Semikawa: -7

T60. Josh Teater: -6

T60. Jim Herman: -6

T60. S.Y. Noh: -6

T60. Ben Griffin: -6

T60. Ben Silverman: -6

T60. Sean O'Hair: -6

T66. Zecheng Dou: -5

T66. Sangmoon Bae: -5

T66. Brian Stuard: -5

T66. Ryan McCormick: -5

70. Austin Smotherman: -4

71. Angel Ayora: -2

72. David Skinns: -1