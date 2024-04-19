Who is leading the 2024 RBC Heritage after Day one? Day 1 leaderboard explored

The 2024 RBC Heritage finished the first round with plenty of competition at the top of the leaderboard. A total of 50 of the 69 players in the field shot under par at Harbour Town Golf Links.

J.T. Poston leads the 2024 RBC Heritage after the first 18 holes. Poston is two strokes ahead of his nearest challengers, although eight players trail him by three strokes or less.

Expand Tweet

Trending

2024 RBC Heritage Day 1 leaderboard

Below is the 2024 RBC Heritage leaderboard after the first round:

1 J.T. Poston -8

T2 Seamus Power -6

T2 Collin Morikawa -6

T4 Austin Eckroat -5

T4 Mackenzie Hughes -5

T4 Sahith Theegala -5

T4 Patrick Rodgers -5

T4 Sepp Straka -5

T4 Ludvig Åberg -5

T10 Cameron Young -4

T10 Russell Henley -4

T10 Stephan Jaeger -4

T10 Tom Hoge -4

T10 Patrick Cantlay -4

T10 Adam Hadwin -4

T10 Rory McIlroy -4

T17 Jason Day -3

T17 Byeong Hun An -3

T17 Si Woo Kim -3

T17 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -3

T17 Chandler Phillips -3

T17 Will Zalatoris -3

T17 Thomas Detry -3

T17 Taylor Moore -3

T17 Sungjae Im -3

T26 Alejandro Tosti -2

T26 Matthieu Pavon -2

T26 Chris Kirk -2

T26 Lucas Glover -2

T26 Scottie Scheffler -2

T26 Justin Thomas -2

T26 Corey Conners -2

T26 Tom Kim -2

T26 Harris English -2

T26 Brendon Todd -2

T26 Denny McCarthy -2

T26 Brice Garnett -2

T38 Emiliano Grillo -1

T38 Tony Finau -1

T38 Sam Burns -1

T38 Kurt Kitayama -1

T38 Eric Cole -1

T38 Cam Davis -1

T38 Andrew Putnam -1

T38 Jordan Spieth -1

T38 Shane Lowry -1

T38 Rickie Fowler -1

T38 Justin Rose -1

T38 Brian Harman -1

T38 Matt Fitzpatrick -1

T51 Erik Barnes E

T51 Max Homa E

T51 Tommy Fleetwood E

T51 Akshay Bhatia E

T51 Nick Taylor E

T51 Webb Simpson E

T57 Erik van Rooyen +1

T57 Adam Svensson +1

T57 Wyndham Clark +1

T57 Grayson Murray +1

T57 Xander Schauffele +1

T62 Adam Schenk +2

T62 Kevin Kisner +2

T62 Peter Malnati +2

T62 Gary Woodland +2

66 Jake Knapp +3

T67 Lee Hodges +4

T67 Nick Dunlap +4

69 Keegan Bradley +5

JT Poston leads the 2024 RBC Heritage with a score of 8 under, with nine birdies and one bogey. Poston cemented his lead on the front nine, where he played bogey free with six birdies.

Seamus Power and Collin Morikawa are in second place with a score of 6 under, while six players, including young stars Ludvig Aberg and Sahith Theegala, are one stroke behind.

World number one Scottie Scheffler finished the first round of the RBC Heritage with a score of 2 under (T26). Scheffler played with four birdies and a double bogey on the 4th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback