Who is leading the 2024 RBC Heritage after Day two? Day 2 leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2024 RBC Heritage featured a fierce battle for the lead. The tournament closed the first 36 holes with four leaders, three runners-up and 13 players within three strokes or less of first place.

Collin Morikawa, Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka and J.T. Poston lead the RBC Heritage with a score of 11 under. 56 of the 69 players in the field are playing for an under par score.

2024 RBC Heritage Day 2 leaderboard

Below is the 2024 RBC Heritage leaderboard after two rounds:

T1 Tom Hoge -11

T1 Sepp Straka -11

T1 Collin Morikawa -11

T1 J.T. Poston -11

T5 Patrick Rodgers -10

T5 Ludvig Åberg -10

T5 Mackenzie Hughes -10

T8 Patrick Cantlay -9

T8 Sahith Theegala -9

T10 Byeong Hun An -8

T10 Scottie Scheffler -8

T12 Stephan Jaeger -7

T12 Tom Kim -7

T12 Seamus Power -7

T12 Sungjae Im -7

T12 Rory McIlroy -7

T12 Austin Eckroat -7

T18 Thomas Detry -6

T18 Matt Fitzpatrick -6

T18 Xander Schauffele -6

T18 Chris Kirk -6

T18 Russell Henley -6

T23 Adam Hadwin -5

T23 Brice Garnett -5

T23 Jason Day -5

T23 Si Woo Kim -5

T23 Jordan Spieth -5

T23 Justin Thomas -5

T23 Chandler Phillips -5

T30 Akshay Bhatia -4

T30 Will Zalatoris -4

T30 Taylor Moore -4

T30 Erik van Rooyen -4

T30 Adam Svensson -4

T30 Cameron Young -4

T30 Eric Cole -4

T30 Lucas Glover -4

T30 Wyndham Clark -4

T30 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -4

T40 Brendon Todd -3

T40 Denny McCarthy -3

T40 Brian Harman -3

T40 Alejandro Tosti -3

T40 Tony Finau -3

T40 Sam Burns -3

T40 Andrew Putnam -3

T47 Peter Malnati -2

T47 Corey Conners -2

T47 Harris English -2

T50 Rickie Fowler -1

T50 Nick Taylor -1

T50 Webb Simpson -1

T50 Erik Barnes -1

T50 Emiliano Grillo -1

T50 Kurt Kitayama -1

T50 Max Homa -1

T57 Grayson Murray E

T57 Shane Lowry E

T57 Matthieu Pavon E

T57 Adam Schenk E

T61 Justin Rose +1

T61 Tommy Fleetwood +1

T63 Jake Knapp +2

T63 Cam Davis +2

65 Keegan Bradley +3

T66 Lee Hodges +4

T66 Kevin Kisner +4

T68 Gary Woodland +6

T68 Nick Dunlap +6

The top of the leaderboard didn't change much from one day to the next at the 2024 RBC Heritage, beyond the tie for first place. However, several heavyweights from the world of golf entered the title contention.

One of them was co-leader Tom Hoge, who climbed nine places to tie for first place. Patrick Cantlay moved up two places and into the Top 10s, as did Scottie Scheffler, who climbed 16 places after his outstanding score of 6 under 65 on Friday.

Xander Schauffele played the best round of the day (7 under) tied with Tom Hoge to move up 39 places to T18. Others who made spectacular jumps were Tom Kim (T12), Matt Fitzpatrick and Jordan Spieth (T23).

