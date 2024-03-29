Who is leading the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after Day 1? Round 1 leaderboard explored

The first round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open ended Thursday, March 28, with several surprises. The first 18 holes concluded with an unexpected leader, again, and also with a lot of competition.

Rookie Wilson Furr and Taylor Moore lead the Houston Open after the first round with a score of 6 under. Three players chase them by just one stroke, including top favorite Scottie Scheffler.

Expand Tweet

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open: Round 1 leaderboard

Below is the Top 50 of the 2024 Houston Open after the first round:

T1- Wilson Furr -6

T1- Taylor Moore -6

T3- Davis Riley -5

T3- Joe Highsmith -5

T3- Scottie Scheffler -5

T6- Mackenzie Hughes -4

T6- Alejandro Tosti -4

T6- Adam Svensson -4

T6- Aaron Rai -4

T6- Beau Hossler -4

T11- Chris Gotterup -3

T11- Patrick Rodgers -3

T11- Max Greyserman -3

T11- David Skinns -3

T11- Tom Whitney -3

T11- Akshay Bhatia -3

T17- Victor Perez -2

T17- Kevin Dougherty -2

T17- J.J. Spaun -2

T17- Vincent Norrman -2

T17- Matti Schmid -2

T17- Davis Thompson -2

T17- Roger Sloan -2

T17- Ben Taylor -2

T17- Mac Meissner -2

T17- Andrew Novak -2

T17- Greyson Sigg -2

T17- Taylor Pendrith -2

T17- S.H. Kim -2

T17- Nick Dunlap -2

T17- K.H. Lee -2

T17- Peter Malnati -2

T17- Cam Davis -2

T17- Garrick Higgo -2

T35- Harrison Endycott -1

T35- Adrien Dumont de Chassart -1

T35- Sam Ryder -1

T35- Alex Noren -1

T35- Chad Ramey -1

T35- Tony Finau -1

T35- Si Woo Kim -1

T35- Ryan Palmer -1

T35- Sam Bennett -1

T35- Pierceson Coody -1

T35- Joel Dahmen -1

T35- Martin Laird -1

T35- Mark Hubbard -1

T35- Gary Woodland -1

T35- Kevin Kisner -1

T35- Chez Reavie -1

T35- Josh Teater -1

T35- Harry Hall -1

T35- Stephan Jaeger -1

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open: Round 1 highlights

Wilson Furr played the first round with one eagle, five birdies, and one bogey to tie for first place. Furr is playing his first season as a member of the PGA Tour, as he earned his card as a member of the Top 30 on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour points list.

Furr is playing just his ninth PGA Tour tournament and sixth of the current season. He has made only one cut in 2024 (T38, Mexico Open at Vidanta).

The other leader is Taylor Moore who had a performance almost equal to Furr's, with one eagle, five birdies and one bogey.

Scottie Scheffler is tied for third place with Davis Riley and Joe Highsmith. Scheffler carded his 28th consecutive round under par on Thursday, an all-time PGA Tour record.

Scheffler and Tony Finau (T35, 1 under) were the only top pre-tournament favorites to finish in the Top 50. Wyndham Clark and Sahith Theegala finished T54 (even par), while Jason Day finished T100 (1 over).