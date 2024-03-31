Who is leading the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after Saturday? Day 3 Leaderboard explored

Five players are tied for the lead at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open with just eighteen holes remaining. Following the Saturday round, David Skinns, Stephan Jaeger, Scottie Scheffler, Alejandro Tosti, and Thomas Detry are tied at 9-under to secure a joint 54-hole single-stroke lead.

Skinns fired a 65 to surge nine spots in the third round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open. Jaeger and Scheffler carded 66, Detry shot 67, and Tosti posted a 67 on the third day at Memorial Park.

Akshay Bhatia, Taylor Moore, and Nick Dunlap were tied for eight under after the third day of the Texas Children's Houston Open. While Moore and Bhatia posted a 3-under 67, Dunlap fired a low 63 in the quest for the second title of the season. For the uninitiated, he won the American Express as an amateur, following which he decided to turn professional.

The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open leaderboard explored after the third round

Here's the leaderboard for the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after Round 3:

T1. David Skinns: -9

T1. Stephan Jaeger: -9

T1. Scottie Scheffler: -9

T1. Alejandro Tosti: -9

T1. Thomas Detry: -9

T6. Nick Dunlap: -8

T6. Taylor Moore: -8

T6. Akshay Bhatia: -8

T9. Max Greyserman: -7

T9. Aaron Rai: -7

T9. Chad Ramey: -7

T9. Tony Finau: -7

T13. Victor Perez: -5

T13. Jacob Bridgeman: -5

T13. Tom Hoge: -5

T16. Alex Noren: -4

T16. Nate Lashley: -4

T16. Billy Horschel: -4

T16. Erik Barnes: -4

T16. Cameron Champ: -4

T16. Kevin Dougherty: -4

T22. Adam Svensson: -3

T22. Cam Davis: -3

T22. Harry Hall: -3

T22. Si Woo Kim: -3

T22. Garrick Higgo: -3

T22. Mackenzie Hughes: -3

T22. Ben Silverman: -3

T22. Ryan Moore: -3

T22. Kurt Kitayama: -3

T22. Matti Schmid: -3

T22. Davis Riley: -3

T22. Joe Highsmith: -3

T34. Gary Woodland: -2

T34. Lanto Griffin: -2

T34. Davis Thompson: -2

T34. Justin Lower: -2

T34. Sahith Theegala: -2

T34. K.H. Lee: -2

T34. Sam Stevens: -2

T34. Peter Malnati: -2

T34. Martin Laird: -2

T34. Chan Kim: -2

T34. S.H. Kim: -2

T34. Callum Tarren: -2

T34. Chandler Phillips: -2

T34. J.J. Spaun: -2

T48. Taylor Pendrith: -1

T48. Bud Cauley: -1

T48. Joseph Bramlett: -1

T48. Mark Hubbard: -1

T48. Wilson Furr: -1

T48. Ben Griffin: -1

T48. Pierceson Coody: -1

T48. Daniel Berger: -1

T56. Roger Sloan: E

T56. Wyndham Clark: E

T56. Harrison Endycott:

T56. Raul Pereda: E

T56. Beau Hossler: E

T61. Greyson Sigg: +1

T61. Will Zalatoris: +1

T61. Nick Hardy: +1

T61. Austin Cook: +1

T61. James Hahn: +1

T61. Michael Kim: +1

T61. Chris Gotterup: +1

T68. Jhonattan Vegas: +2

T68. Ryan Brehm: +2

T68. Adam Long: +2

T68. Dylan Wu: +2

T68. Ryan Palmer: +2

T68. Andrew Novak: +2

T68. Scott Gutschewski: +2

T75. Tyson Alexander: +3

T75. Emilio Gonzalez: +3

T75. Sam Ryder: +3

T78. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: +4

T78. Ryan Fox: +4

T78. Patrick Rodgers: +4

T81. Sam Bennett: +5

T81. Aaron Baddeley: +5

83. Vincent Norrman: +7